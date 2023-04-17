The incumbent member representing the Gada-Goronyo federal constituency of the House of Representatives seeking a fifth term in office has been defeated by a young PDP politician

Bashir Usman Gorau, a 32-year-old student unionist, has defeated, Musa S Adar, incumbent member representing the Gada-Goronyo federal constituency of the House of Representatives seeking a fifth term in office, Daily Trust reported on Monday, April 17.

Gorau, who contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the immediate past commissioner of youth and sport in Sokoto.

32-year-old defeated APC lawmaker in Sokoto

He polled 29,679 votes to defeat Adar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 25,549 votes, Vanguard reported.

The election was earlier declared inconclusive because of some hitches.

