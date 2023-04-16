Hon. Victor Afam Ogene has secured the Anambra state House of Reps seat in the election held on Saturday, April 15

The candidate of the Labour Party for Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra Ogene, scored a total of 10,851 votes to defeat his closest rival of the APC candidate Hon. Chukwuka Onyema who scored 10,619

Meanwhile, the Saturday supplementary election was conducted in 45 polling units in the federal constituency

Labour Party (LP) candidate for Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene has recorded a major win as he emerged winner of the constituency poll.

He was declared the winner by the returning officer, Dr Kingsley Ubaorji, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, after Saturday supplementary election conducted in 45 polling units in the federal constituency, The Nigerian Tribune reported on Sunday, April 16.

Labour Party candidate, Afam Victor Ogene, wins the House of Reps seat in the Saturday, April 15, supplementary poll.

LP wins House of Reps seat in Anambra

Ogene defeated the incumbent representative of the federal constituency, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Chukwuka Onyema and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Arinze Awogu who came distant second and third, respectively.

Hon. Victor Afam Ogene polled a total of 10,851 while Hon. Chukwuka Onyema scored 10,619 votes, Hon. Arinze Awogu bagged 10,155 votes, Daily Trust report also confirmed.

