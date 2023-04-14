Time Magazine writer has faced a heavy criticism over her description of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 issue of the magazine’s 100 most influential people

In the American magazine's 2023 issue, Tinubu was listed in the category of influential “leaders” alongside US President, Joe Biden

Reacting, Nigerians dragged the journalist on all her social media pages, including Twitter and Linkedin over her professional opinion of the 2023 general elections

Astha Rajvanshi, a Times reporter, has come under heavy attack from Nigerians for writing the citation of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria, in the 2023 issue of the magazine’s 100 most influential people.

In the report, Rajvanshi described Tinubu as a “longtime political power broker”, who has had nearly two decades to prepare for the presidential election, The Cable report confirmed.

Breaking: Times reporter under fire over feature naming Tinubu among 2023 most influential people.

Source: Facebook

She said the former governor of Lagos is “aware of his inheritance” in the form of a “litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy”.

Rajvanshi locks her Twitter account

But at the release of the magazine’s issue on Thursday, April 13, several Nigerians, particularly supporters of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), known as Obidients, subjected the journalist to intense criticism.

With deluge of vitriol on her timeline, Rajvanshi @astharajvanshi resorted to locking her account on Twitter but the battering continued on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

