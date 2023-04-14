President-elect Bola Tinubu has revealed how PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar's votes was shared in the February 25 presidential election

The APC flagbearer, Tinubu disclosed to the election portion tribunal that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP shared Atiku's votes during the poll

Meanwhile, Obi and Atiku have vowed to challenge Tinubu's election victory noting their mandates was stolen

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has given a fresh update regarding the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu says Atiku Abubakar, flagbbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could not have won the February 25 presidential poll because part of the votes he should have garnered was shared by the candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

Tinubu says Obi, and Kwankwaso shared Atiku’s votes and it contributed to his loss during the poll. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

What went down in the presidential poll, Tinubu reveals

Tinubu made this assertion in his preliminary objection to Atiku’s petition, seeking the nullification of the result of the February 25 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking further, Tinubu said there was no way Atiku could have won the election because his chances were dimmed by many factors, including the PDP crisis and the defection of Obi and Kwankwaso to other parties.

What Tinubu will do when he returns from Europe, APC reveals

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will swing into action immediately after he returns from Europe.

The party also said the president-elect, who has been officially out of Nigeria since March 22, will soon return ahead of his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023.

APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, made this disclosure on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, April 13.

Real reason why I defeated Peter Obi, Tinubu reveals

The president-elect, Tinubu, revealed why Peter Obi of the Labour Party recorded a major loss in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu challenged the competence of a petition the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, filed to nullify his election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, in a preliminary objection he filed alongside his vice-president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, maintained that Obi was bereft of the locus standing to file a petition to challenge his election victory.

Source: Legit.ng