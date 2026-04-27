Omoyele Sowore confronted former Attorney General Abubakar Malami in court and reminded him of how he was once at the helm of the country's justice system

Sowore reminded Malami that he had once defended strict government actions against activists, including himself, during his tenure as Justice Minister

The encounter came as Malami continues to face corruption allegations and ongoing legal proceedings under a new political environment

Former presidential candidate and activist Omoyele Sowore ran into the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, in court premises and seized the moment to mock the reversal of roles between both men.

Omoyele Sowore spoke during a courtroom encounter with former AG Abubakar Malami. Photo: FB/OmoyeleSowore,AbubakarMalami

Source: Facebook

The random meeting took place in court, where Malami, who served as Justice Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari, is now struggling and straining to keep his own head afloat from multiple corruption charges.

Sowore had multiple confrontations with state authorities during the Buhari administration, and he made sure to use the moment to point out how circumstances have changed.

Speaking directly to Malami in court, Sowore said,

“You see how it feels now to be p£rsecuted now, when you were with Buhari that time, you were bragging, we warned you then that there’s failure in the justice system but you didn’t listen and now the system is dealing with you”

Malami justified detaining Sowore

Malami’s tenure as Attorney General was marked by several high-profile cases involving activists and critics of the government, including Sowore himself, who was detained following calls for political protests.

Those episodes often sparked debates on civil liberties and the boundaries of state power.

At the time, Malami defended the government’s actions, insisting that the law was being applied within constitutional limits. His position placed him at the centre of some of the most controversial legal decisions under the Buhari administration.

Malami served as Attorney General under former President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: FB/AbubakarMalami

Source: Facebook

Years later, Malami now faces his own legal challenges under a different political climate.

Reports indicate that he has been linked to corruption allegations involving public funds. He has been standing trial and dealing with extended court proceedings.

Sowore later posted about the encounter on social media, describing it as a symbolic moment.

He wrote:

“A chance encounter with Abubakar Malami, SAN, who served as Attorney General under the fascist Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari regime, a period many Nigerians remember for the erosion of human rights and the rule of law, was the steady erosion of justice. But now the tables have turned.”

Nigerians react to Sowore's confident confrontation

Many Nigerians have reacted to the clip of both prominent men and noted lessons in there for every man growing up.

Here are some of the interesting takes made on the video.

@IchieOnodugo said:

Sowore should've worded some comments appropriately. It came out as a fight between two corrupt institutions, one from the North and the other from the Southwest, taking turns to show that they can abuse power. Except if that's what he meant

@valpaschal7 said:

This sowore na game master. Imagine if malami loose guard collect that cap?"

@OakfieldSzn said:

Sowore really waited For the plot twist To drop this bar. Malami in Buhari era: "the system works" Malami in court now: experiencing the system The justice system Is like Nigerian network It only starts buffering When it’s your turn To download"

@darlingbayo said:

Sowere na clown. He used better style enter the man well well. He made sure his point is very clear. Saying it as it should be. Sowore and his doings."

@VICtorNV47 said:

Now that a seasoned politician he knows the implication of even collecting that cap, so Sowore strategy is to try to be on the side of rich and influential people with court cases so that when they get out they can become members of his party."

EFCC seals Abubakar Malami’s Maitama residence

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, March 24, have taken steps to assume control of the Maitama residence of former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami in Abuja.

Officials of the commission, reportedly led by Folarin Dare, arrived at the property in several buses and restricted access to the area.

Source: Legit.ng