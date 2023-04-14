President-elect, Bola Tinubu is currently having a "working rest" in Europe ahead of his May 29 handover ceremony

The leadership of the party in a fresh update disclosed that Tinubu will begin work fully as soon as he returns from his trip

The ruling party also revealed Tinubu is busy making headway and connection, for his new government with leaders and officials of other countries that are vital to his crucial plan for Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will swing to action immediately after he returns from Europe.

The party also said the president-elect, who has been officially out of Nigeria since March 22, will soon return ahead of his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023.

APC says Tinubu will begin work immediately after he returns to Nigeria from Europe. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC speaks on what Tinubu will do when he returns from Europe

APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka made this disclosure on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, April 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When asked about the whereabouts of the President-Elect, the APC spokesman said,

“Once he returns and he is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling, he will be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria.”

Morka also revealed that Tinubu is using this opportunity to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda he’s bringing in his new administration, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Keyamo reacts to Tinubu’s inclusion on Time’s 100 most influential people list

Nigeria’s labour and employment minister Festus Keyamo and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has reacted to the inclusion of Nigeria’s President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Time magazine’s 100 Most influential people of 2023.

Tinubu has had a great year so far especially after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him on Wednesday, March 1st, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election which was held on Saturday, February 25th.

“Our own ASIWAJU @officialABAT is one of the 100 most influential People in the world by Time magazine. He made it under the category of LEADERS. Enormous respect. Let the wailing of losers begin,” Keyamo, who is also a spokesperson for Tinubu’s campaign, tweeted on Thursday, April 13th, 2023."

Poll: Real reason why I defeated Peter Obi, Tinubu reveals

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed the real reason why Peter Obi of the Labour Party recorded a major loss in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu challenged the competence of a petition the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi, filed to nullify his election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, in a preliminary objection he filed alongside his vice-president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, maintained that Obi was bereft of the locus standing to file a petition to challenge his election victory.

Source: Legit.ng