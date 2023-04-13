President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the real reason why Peter Obi was defeated in the February 25 presidential election

According to Tinubu, the Labour Party flagbearer lost the poll even before he was announced and declared the winner by INEC

Speaking further, Tinubu noted that Obi was not validly nominated to contest the presidential election according to section 77 and section 3 of the Electoral Act, 2022

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed the real reason why Peter Obi of the Labour Party recorded a major loss in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu challenged the competence of a petition the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Peter Obi, filed to nullify his election.

Tinubu says Peter Obi was not validly nominated to run for president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Why I defeated you, Tinubu replies Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, in a preliminary objection he filed alongside his vice-president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, maintained that Obi was bereft of the locus standing to file a petition to challenge his election victory.

He argued that Obi was not validly nominated to contest the presidential election in line with the mandatory provisions of sections 77(2) and (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu insisted that Obi’s name was not found on the register of members of the LP, noting that he defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), less than 30 days before the primary election that produced him as a presidential candidate, was conducted.

