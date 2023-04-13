APC chieftain, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu's inclusion in TIMES magazine's 100 most influential people of 2023

The minister of labour noted that with such a feat, Tinubu deserved enormous respect to be under the category of LEADERS

Taking a swipe at Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Keyamo said, "let the wailing of losers begin"

Nigeria’s labour and employment minister Festus Keyamo and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has reacted to the inclusion of Nigeria’s President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Time magazine’s 100 Most influential people of 2023.

Tinubu has had a great year so far especially after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him on Wednesday, March 1st, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election which was held on Saturday, February 25th.

Keyamo joyful as Tinubu top the list of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

Keyamo reacts to Tinubu's latest feat, blasts Atiku, Obi

“Our own ASIWAJU @officialABAT is one of the 100 most influential People in the world by Time magazine. He made it under the category of LEADERS. Enormous respect. Let the wailing of losers begin,” Keyamo, who is also a spokesperson for Tinubu’s campaign, tweeted on Thursday, April 13th, 2023.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Twitter page of the minister and reacted to the development.

@MaziGomez_ tweeted:

"Adolph Hitler was once ‘Time person of the year’

@innomside tweeted:

Negative influence right? ."

@June12Post tweeted:

"Most influential drug barrons, Abi?

@Jidejay_ tweeted:

"Meanwhile they detained Peter Obi at the Airport and bundled him back to Nigeria like a common thief."

American Magazine lists president-elect Bola Tinubu as one of the 100 most influential people

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hit another milestone after making the list of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world for 2023.

In its latest edition published on Thursday, April 13, the famous American Magazine described Tinubu's victory at the just-concluded presidential polls as an uneasy feat to attain.

Tinubu was further acknowledged in the publication as one of the pioneers of Nigeria's liberation from military juntas and its dictatorial leadership style before the advent of democracy in 1999.

Finally, Tinubu, Shettima gets certificate of return from INEC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bola Ahmed Tinubu's lifelong ambition to become President of Nigeria is one step away from becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, March 1 the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the former Lagos state governor with his certificate of return.

With the handing-over ceremony in May, Tinubu's status as President will be officially confirmed on that day.

Source: Legit.ng