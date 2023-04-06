The crisis trailing Nigeria's 2023 general elections is threatening that country's national unity and democracy

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the poll is being challenged by the first and second runners-up, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

The development led to the agitation for the interim government as supporters of the opposition candidates do not want Tinubu to be sworn-in while cases challenging his victory are still in court

FCT, Abuja - There are concerns across the country over the crisis that has trailed the outcome of the 2023 general election.

Recall that the election had been won and lost. While a section of the country is still in the euphoria of jubilation over the outcome of the exercise, others are lamenting, saying it was not credible and should be judged the worst of all in the history of the nation's democracy.

The recently concluded presidential election was won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu who was declared the winner of the poll defeated his rivals in the election with a total of 8,794,726 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 6,984,520 votes. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) polled 6,101,533 votes.

But dissatisfied with the outcome, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar decided to challenge the outcome.

Peter Obi's case adjudged strongest of all

Peter Obi's case has been adjudged by many to be the strongest of both suits.

Obi filed a suit in the election tribunal, asking the court to void the result of the election because Bola Tinubu of the APC was not eligible to contest in the first place.

Obi in the suit had presented some key prayers, some bothering on Tinubu's alleged conviction of drug offences in the United States, age falsification and other electoral-related issues including the 25 per cent needed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He is arguing that Tinubu did not meet that requirement as stipulated by the electoral act.

The development has since put pressure on the government and the Nigerian people to stand up against the May 29 swearing-in of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Protests erupt in parts of Nigeria

Protesters from across the country had protested against the planned swearing-in of the former Lagos state governor.

Recall that some protesters who took their protests to the National Assembly, the Defence House and other places in Abuja have called for the cancellation of the poll results and the establishment of an interim government.

Also, some women had protested unclothed in Nasarawa, urging the federal government to save Nigeria's democracy by voiding the result of the 2023 election.

Though a counter-protest had taken place where a vote of confidence was passed in the victory of Bola Tinubu, the march was not as strong as the one kicking against the outcome of the exercise.

Interim govt: Concerns, fear

With both streets and online protests, a new call for an interim government has taken a centre stage across the country. The call has been visited with serious debates as some people feel concerned for the survival of Africa's most populous nation's democracy.

While many individuals including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have kicked against the call for an interim government, saying it was evil, the call has remained very strong.

Following the development, the DSS released a statement warning those behind the plot to desist. The department, however, disclosed that it knows those behind the call. The secret police did not, however, mention the names of those alleged to be behind the agitation.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives and some civil society groups have called for caution on the issue of the interim government, warning the aggrieved politicians behind the clamour to discontinue heating up the polity. The house consequently charged security operatives to live up to their task of protecting the nation and bringing to book those attempting to truncate democracy.

In a resolution during plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, the House said an interim government was not constitutional and asked security agents to be on the alert to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the country.

'Yes Daddy' controversy

After leaking his alleged conversation with Bishop David Oyedepo, the opposition and mostly Tinubu supporters believe Peter Obi should be arrested for referring to the 2023 election as a religious war.

In an audio the Labour Party candidate had severally said was fake, Obi was heard engaging the pastor in a conversation, soliciting the support of his members where he intermittently said 'yes daddy' to Oyedepo's responses.

Obi, according to the voice in the audio allegedly said that the election was a religious war. Since the conversation was leaked by an online news platform, "yes daddy" has continued to trend, with Tinubu and the APC supporters cashing in on it.

Peter Obi accused of treason

The federal government immediately capitalized on the "yes daddy" controversial conversation and commenced an international media tour to explain to the world that the 2023 elections were credible.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while addressing the international media alleged that Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed had committed treason since the 2023 presidential election was won and lost.

Addressing the media in Washington DC, Mohammed said Obi and Datti had threatened that democracy would end on May 29 if Tinubu was sworn in as president. He said the duo were inviting insurrection into the country and must be stopped.

Consequently, Reno Omokri, a former aide to Goodluck Jonathan and supporter of Atiku Abubakar also called for the arrest of Obi and Datti over alleged treason. His comment has since earned him some bashing on social media as the Obidients came all out for him.

Peter Obi under pressure to abandon case against Tinubu

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has also raised the alarm while denying the federal government's allegation of treason against him, saying he is now under pressure by the Nigerian government to leave the country and abandon the court case against Tinubu.

Obi who raised the alarm on Wednesday, April 5, insisted that the leaked conversation between him and Oyedepo was fake.

According to him:

"These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country."

Obi's ally, Balami speaks

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the senior special adviser on presidential campaign matters, fundraising, and grassroots mobilisation for the Labour Party (LP) campaign council, Isaac Balami said these were the only things the APC and Tinubu supporters could get after much effort to stain Peter Obi.

He said:

"You can see clearly that they are completely devastated by the steps we have taken so far to reclaim our mandate. They are trying everything possible to convince the world to believe their lies, but you know what, the world has gone ahead of them. The international community is aware of all the propaganda. It won't work.

"Until that mandate is reclaimed, we won't rest. Obi won't rest and his supporters across the globe won't rest in doing everything within the law and proving to the world that the 2023 election cannot stand."

