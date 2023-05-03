Key stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress are currently holding an important meeting in Abuja

This is coming on the heels of president-elect, Bola Tinubu's visit to Rivers State for the commissioning of important projects, on Wednesday, May 3rd, and his inauguration slated for May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, reports have it that the meeting might also be connected to the reportage of the full coverage of the 2023 elections, zoning of presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly and other important matters in the polity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A report by The Nation has it that a crucial meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) is currently ongoing at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, Legit.ng gathered that the committee will be reviewing the just concluded general elections, considering the preliminary reports of an external auditor engaged to look into the books of the party, in preparing a financial report to be presented to National Executive Committee. (NEC) whenever is conveyed.

Abdullahi Adamu, newly elected chairman of the ruling Party All Progressives Congress, addresses delegates during the party's primaries. Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of the meeting emerge

The meeting will also consider a template for a consensus zoning formula for sharing the 10th National Assembly Presiding Officers’ positions that will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, the meeting is being presided over by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu with no fewer than 18 other members of the 24-man NEC currently in attendance.

Photos emerge as mammoth crowd welcomes Tinubu to Rivers state

Meanwhile, Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Port Harcourt to commission some completed projects by Governor Nyesom Wike.

As reported by Channels TV online, the former Lagos state governor touched down in the oil-rich state on Wednesday, May 3, alongside his entourage.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the jet that conveyed the President-elect touched down at the airport at 10:03 am.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Former Emir Sanusi finally reveals who Nigerians should have voted for and why

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the former Emir of Kano, has posited that Nigeria has lost the opportunity of not having Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president, as President Muhammadu Buhari's successor.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made a comment at a virtual book launch which was titled “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader” on Monday, May 1.

Recall that Osinbajo was one of the aspirants that contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket during the party's primaries but lost to Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng