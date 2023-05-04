The projection that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, will go for a government of unity has begun to play out ahead of his inauguration scheduled for May 29, when President Muhammadu Buhari will officially hand over power to him.

The drama that played out in his 2-day visit to Rivers state is a testament that the idea of a unity government may come as stay when he eventually gets to the office after May 29.

Number of APC, PDP governors on the ground as Wike hosts Tinubu in Rivers Photo Credit: Tinubu/Shettima Media Support Group

Source: Twitter

Aside from the fact that he was invited and hosted by a leader and Governor Nyesom Wike of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is another sitting governor of the opposition as well as former governors who were in attendance during his visit.

Also in his company is the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and 5 sitting governors, who cut across the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors in attendance are:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Seyi Makinde

The Oyo state governor is the supposed leader of the PDP in the Southwest, considering his ranking and status. He has become more influential in Nigeria's politics after pulling a string in the 2023 election.

Makinde proved his worth by winning his second term bid during the March 18 governorship election, despite losing the state to the APC in the February 25 presidential election.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Abubakar is the outgoing governor of Jigawa state, who has served the state on 2 terms and be handing over to Umar Namadi, the governor-elect, on May 29.

During the 2023 governorship election in the state, Abubakar was able to lead the APC in retaining power in the state.

David Umahi

The outgoing governor of Ebonyi state is one of the strong figures in the APC, particularly in the southeast, despite the wave of the Labour Party in the region.

Umahi did not only win his senatorial bid, but he was also able to secure a sizeable number of votes for Tinubu during the presidential election and retain the state for the APC during the guber poll.

Hope Uzodinma

The governor of Imo state is another strong pillar of the APC in the southeast region of Nigeria.

Uzodinma, who is a former senator, is seeking re-election in the state, and his fate would be decided in the forthcoming November 11 election in the state.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

The Kwara governor, who won his re-election in the March 18 governorship election, was part of Tinubu's entourage that accompanied the president-elect to Rivers state.

Abdulrazaq proved his worth by defeating the Saraki's dynasty in the Kwara state politics in 2019 and stopping them from returning in 2023.

Nyesom Wike

The governor of Rivers state, though in PDP, was the host of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Wike was the leader of the G5 governors of the PDP that insisted that power must be shifted to southern Nigeria.

However, they later negotiated for Southern leadership in the PDP in the name of equity and fairness. Still, the opposition leaders failed to heed their demands, and they allegedly worked against their party during the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng