The SDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has conceded defeat to Bola Tinubu, the APC candidate in the poll

Adebayo also called on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and the Labour Party, and other aggrieved parties to allow governance to take place and move on

While expressing his reservation about the conduct of the election but noted that this is the time for governance, and it must be allowed to stay

FCT, Abuja - Prince Adewole Adebayo, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has conceded defeat to Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart and winner of the poll.

Adebayo then advised Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other presidential candidates in the election to support the president-elect, Daily Trust reported.

SDP presidential candidate concedes defeat, urges Obi, Atiku to support Tinubu Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why SDP candidate concedes defeat, Asks Atiku, Obi, others to give up tribunal cases

The SDP candidate, in a Twitter space organised by Segun Awosanya, a right advocate, posited that governance should start immediately since the winner of the presidential poll has been announced.

According to him, he has reservations about the conduct of the election, just like some other Nigerians but believed that should not stop the going of governance.

He said to him politics is a process of selecting a leader and that he had complained about his loss in the election and had moved on.

Adebayo then urged the leaders to do away with ethnic and religious politics if Nigeria must be counted among the great.

He said:

“If you have a Muslim-Muslim presidency, the country will survive if the two of them are good people. If you have a Christian-Muslim presidency, the country will collapse if the two of them are useless people."

He added that the best way to measure the country's progress is when the people continue to de-emphasize religious and ethnic issues.

