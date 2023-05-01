The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has revealed how the citizens can assist the incoming administration to deliver on its campaign promises

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has revealed what the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, needs from the citizens, ahead of the Monday, May 29 swearing-in ceremony.

The association urged Nigerians to support Tinubu, with their prayers to enable him to deliver on his campaign promises.

Nigerian witches reveal Tinubu needs good health and prayers in other to perform as the country's leader.

Source: Facebook

The group tasks Nigerians ahead of Tinubu's inauguration

The spokesperson of the group, Okhue Obo, in a statement obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, assured Tinubu of their support before, during and after the transition of power.

They also warned against any attempts by disgruntled politicians to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all,” the statement partly read.

