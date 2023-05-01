Despite coming third, Peter Obi has re-echoed his stand that he was the winner of the February 25 presidential election

The Labour Party presidential candidate is willing to go to any length to get back his alleged stolen mandate

Obi was defeated by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the APC, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Two months after the presidential election won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, has vowed to do everything possible to reclaim his alleged stolen mandate in court.

The former Anambra state governor disclosed this during an LP stakeholders’ meeting in Awka.

Peter Obi interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in Awka.

Source: Twitter

In a tweet via his verified Twitter page, Obi stated:

“Earlier, I interacted with the Anambra State Labour Party Stakeholders in Awka. The meeting was quite animated and constructive. Part of our discussions centred on the way forward for the party.

“I reassured them of my readiness to go all the way, explore every available legal option to ensure that we get our mandate back. I appreciated all their support so far, as I assured them of mine.”

LP claims 2023 election was rigged

In the results declared by the INEC, APC's Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes ahead of PDP’s Atiku, who got 6,984,520 votes, while Obi of the LP came third with 6,101,533 votes.

Despite coming third in the February 25 presidential election, Obi insisted he won and headed to court to contest the outcome of the poll.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Obi claimed the server logs and uploads showed that the electoral commission manipulated the results of the presidential election.

Lai Mohammed tells opposition parties to accept defeat

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the federal government asked opposition parties to stop their endless crying about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, told Obi and Atiku to accept that they lost woefully. He said they were defeated by Tinubu, due to overconfidence and complacency.

Mohammed added that Tinubu won the presidential election fair and square by clinching the majority of the votes.

Source: Legit.ng