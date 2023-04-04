FCT, Abuja - A senior advocate of Nigeria, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, says the presidential election petition tribunal for the 2023 polls of February 25 can adopt three statutory procedures to conclude the case in one week.

Recall that after collating results at the presidential polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagbearer, as the winner of the presidential election.

The presidential petition tribunal is expected to commence sitting in the coming week to decide on the credibility of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Olisa Agbakoba Legal

Source: Twitter

His opponents immediately challenged this, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour (LP), who both filed a petition against INEC and Tinubu.

As reported by Punch, Dr Agbakoba revealed that three procedures could be adopted to conclude tribunal sessions before Monday, May 29, inauguration.

He stated that applying procedural orders and directions, which may peremptorily decide some of the jurisdictional and procedural issues, can help hasten the process.

According to The Nation, Dr Agbakoba was quoted saying:

“Interpretation of Section 134 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as to whether securing 25 per cent of votes in Federal Capital Territory Abuja is compulsory to be President.

“Is a candidate permitted to stand for presidential or vice presidential election when he is at the same time a senatorial candidate?

“Issues relating to qualification of candidates to stand for presidential election."

“If the petition were arbitration proceedings, an arbitrator may issue a procedural order directed to counsel to address all complex disputes and the arbitral tribunal will deliver what is called a partial final award.”

According to the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Agbakoba stated that if all his recommended statutory procedures were adopted, the tribunal and the Supreme Court would resolve the petition in one week.

The renowned lawyer said this would further douse the tension of any imminent move for an interim government that would disrupt the May 29 inaugurations, TheCable reported.

