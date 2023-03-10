Anambra-based human rights lawyer, Barr Christopher Enemuo, has revealed the real reason why the INEC chairman should be arrested

Enemuo noted that Prof Mahmood Yakubu should be arrested and interrogated for fraudulent practices during the presidential election

He however urged the commissioner of police IGP Usman Baba and other security agencies to do the needful

A human rights lawyer based in Anambra, Barr Christopher Enemuo, has stated that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, contravened relevant sections of the Electoral Act.

The activist lawyer, while speaking to journalists in Awka, on Friday, March 10, said the INEC chairman, instead of contemplating about conducting the governorship and House of Assembly elections, should be answering questions about fraudulent practices during the presidential election.

Prominent lawyer calls for arrest of the INEC Chairman. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Why Police should arrest INEC boss, lawyer speaks

Similarly, Enemuo had earlier called for the arrest of the INEC chairman by the Department of State Service (DSS).

He said,

"It is an offence for the INEC chairman not to upload election results through the BVAS, and that on its own, is an offence already committed by the chairman.

“I do not understand why the INEC chairman is still moving around as if nothing happened. He is yet to be arrested and investigated by the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

"There are stipulated circumstances by our laws as to when persons could be arrested; when they are planning to commit a crime, while committing a crime, and when a crime is already established.

On our national television, right before our law enforcement agencies and Nigerians, the INEC chairman committed an electoral offence."

A message to the LP, PDP

The lawyer called on both the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party legal team to officially petition law enforcement agencies, and other essential bodies so that criminal and civil suit would be instituted against the INEC chairman.

2023 Guber Polls: Disparities Erupt Among APC, LP, IPAC As Doubts Over INEC’s Credibility Heightens

The credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has once again been questioned in the build-up to the 2023 gubernatorial and state parliament elections.

This follows the electoral commission's decision to shift the elections from Saturday, March 11, to Saturday, March 18.

The electoral commission's decision to postpone the election was greeted with criticism from various political parties and pressure groups.

Appeal Court gives judgement on INEC’s request to reconfigure BVAS

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja approved INEC's application to reconfigure the BVAS machines used for the 2023 presidential election.

A three-member panel of justices led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh gave the ruling.

The panel explained that the reconfiguration would enable the electoral body to conduct the March 11 governorship and state assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng