The Labour Party (LP) says it is unfazed by the warnings of the Department of State Services (DSS) over plots of installing an interim government

The LP spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said the DSS had failed Nigerians in implementing its role as an agent of justice

He urged the DSS to step up its game and address the numerous anomalies during the presidential polls

FCT, Abuja - Following the warning issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) over speculations of an interim government to disrupt the inauguration of a new government, the Labour Party (LP) says Nigerians will not be intimidated in their course to retrieve their stolen mandate.

Recall that the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, is currently adopting legal channels to challenge the mandate of Nigeria's president-elect and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The DSS says it has uncovered plots threatening Tinubu's swearing-in ceremony and poked aggrieved politicians as plotters of an interim government. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the spokesperson of LP, Yunusa Tanko, on Wednesday, March 29, in Abuja, said that Nigerians want to take back their mandate through every legitimate and legal means possible.

Yunusa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We are certain that Nigerians who want to take back their country will not be intimidated or blackmailed into abandoning a legitimate course.

“As a party, we have submitted ourselves to pursuing the course of justice through constitutional means, it will not serve as the interest of democracy collapses in Nigeria."

The spokesperson accused the DSS of failing to administer justice during the presidential elections.

He referred to the attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos state and the ethnic profiling comments of famous Lagos garage chief, MC Oluomo.

Yunusa's words:

“We will like to ask, where was the DSS when our members and other Nigerians were being attacked, maimed and killed especially in Lagos?

“Where was the DSS when MC Oluomo and his ilk were engaged in ethnic profiling and violence against Nigerians of a certain ethnic nationality over their democratic choices?"

He, however, urged the DSS to step up its game, take its role seriously as a law enforcement agency, and bring electoral offenders to book.

DSS ‘identifies’ key politicians plotting to set up interim government ahead of May 29 handover to Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) had confirmed some politicians' moves to install an interim government.

The DSS made this disclosure on Wednesday, March 29, barely a month before the handover ceremony of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, slated for Monday, May 29.

The DSS reeled out some key things to know as the security agency warned some politicians it labelled as misguided against plotting to cause unrest in the country.

Security alert: DSS rolls out nationwide precautionary advisory, gives reason

Meanwhile, fake news mongers and violent perpetrators will meet their waterloo in a few days.

According to a statement by the Department of State Service (DSS), plots are being orchestrated by political elites.

To which the DSS warned desperate politicians to go about their daily routine or risk being condemned by the law.

Source: Legit.ng