Festus Keyamo has explained to Nigerians the reason his name did not make it to the list of senior lawyers representing Bola Tinubu's victory at the tribunal

The senior lawyer said that as a serving minister in the cabinet of the present administration, the law does not permit him to be on any legal team

According to Keyamo, he can only be part of the legal team representing Tinubu after President Muhammadu Buhari hands over on May 29

A senior advocate of Nigeria and the official spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has explained why his name was not listed on the legal team that will be representing Bola Tinubu in court over his declaration as president-elect.

In a tweet made on Tuesday, March 7, Keyamo said he cannot be on the list because as a minister that would be a violation of the Nigerian constitution as amended.

Nigerians became worried about the SAN not making the list after Keyamo who currently serves as the minister of state for labour and employment had during one of the press briefings by the APC PCC said he would be on the legal team to represent the president-elect over his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

The list released by the ruling party showed Tinubu’s 48-man legal counsel which went viral on social media. It consisted of a 12-man list of senior lawyers to defend Tinubu.

However, in a surprising turn out of events, the minister's name was not found on the list released by the party.

In his defence he said:

"For those who made inquiries, a serving Minister (by our Constitution) cannot be listed in any private legal team, though he/she can support the team in preparation.

"Hence, the present cabinet ministers who are SANs can only formally join the Election Petition team after May 29th."

