Timi Frank says the recent alarm raised by the DSS is a ploy to arrest Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar

According to the former APC chieftain, the DSS only wants a reason to crack down on peaceful protesters

Going further, he insisted that the just concluded 2023 presidential election was rigged by the ruling APC

Timi Frank has reacted to the alarm raised by the the Department of State Services (DSS) over the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria.

Frank who was a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed that this is a ploy by security agencies to arrest the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, before the May 29 handover date.

According to him, the DSS know more than they chose to tell Nigerians, Sun Newspaper reports.

An alibi to crackdown on protesters

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East said the alarm was meant as an alibi to crackdown on peaceful protesters.

He said:

“The DSS’ purported intelligence is fake. It is a plot to crackdown on protesters and arrest opposition political leaders before May 29.

“We have credible information that the DSS issued the statement in preparation for its planned disruption of ongoing protest by Nigerians who are demonstrating peacefully to demand for justice and the restoration of their stolen mandate.”

