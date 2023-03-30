The Free Nigeria Movement (FNM) has said that the organisation never called for an interim government

The organisation said this after the State Security Services warning that some people were plot an interim government in Nigeria

According to the organisation, it only called for an intervention following the outcome of the results of the 2023 presidential election

A civil society organisation, the Free Nigeria Movement has denied wooing the Nigerian military to take over government in the country over the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

FNM's reaction comes hours after the State Security Services (SSS) issued a statement stating that the secret police had uncovered plots by some individuals or groups of persons to plot an Interim government in Nigeria.

The Free Nigeria Movement has denied the claim that it called for an interim government. Photo: Emeka Nzeh

Source: UGC

At a press conference in Abuja, the convener of the group, Moses Ogidi-Paul described the claim in some quarters that his group was calling for military intervention in Nigeria as false.

The FRM had earlier alleged that the election that ushered in Bola Tinubu as president-elect was marred with irregularities and should be nullified.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In letters submitted to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations, the United States of America's Embassy as well as the British High Commission, FRM had advised the Nigerian government to annul the election and enact an interim government.

Ogidi-Paul said:

"We cannot be able to account for the human cost of how Nigeria of this dark period of our democracy and how terribly our institutions were traumatized.

“But the weaker they became the more power the political class amassed giving rise to what can best be described as the golden years of impunity."

He added that while Nigerian youths had turned their despair for the nation months after the 2020 #EndSARS protests into participating in a credible electioneering process, they were disappointed in the just concluded elections.

“Unfortunately, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu (INEC chairman) chose to desecrate the altars of truth and trust by collating results and declaring a winner in flagrant disregard of the INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

“This is why we have been marching for ten days now to call awake our national consciousness to the barrage of illegalities omitted during the presidential, national assembly, gubernatorial and state assembly elections."

Presidency: Talks over interim govt heighten as Labour Party trash talks DSS

The Labour Party (LP) says it is unfazed by the warnings of the Department of State Services (DSS) over plots of installing an interim government.

The LP spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said the DSS had failed Nigerians in implementing its role as an agent of justice.

He urged the DSS to step up its game and address the numerous anomalies during the presidential polls.

Security alert: DSS rolls out nationwide precautionary advisory, gives reason

Meanwhile, fake news mongers and violent perpetrators will meet their waterloo in a few days.

According to a statement by the Department of State Service (DSS), plots are being orchestrated by political elites.

To which the DSS warned desperate politicians to go about their daily routine or risk being condemned by the law.

Source: Legit.ng