Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the Labour Party's Peter Obi formally petitions Presidential Election TribunalSaturday, February 25, election, has officially submitted a petition challenging the process leading to the outcome of the presidential election.

This was disclosed to Vanguard on Tuesday, March 21, by the chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.

Peter Obi is serious about contesting the results of the presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu as the winner (Photo: Peter Obi, @tsg2023)

Source: Facebook

Tanko said:

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

Source: Legit.ng