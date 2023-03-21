2023 Presidential Election: Tinubu to Get Set as Labour Party's Peter Obi Makes Smart Move
Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the Labour Party's Peter Obi formally petitions Presidential Election TribunalSaturday, February 25, election, has officially submitted a petition challenging the process leading to the outcome of the presidential election.
This was disclosed to Vanguard on Tuesday, March 21, by the chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.
Tanko said:
“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”
Source: Legit.ng