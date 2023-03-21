Global site navigation

2023 Presidential Election: Tinubu to Get Set as Labour Party's Peter Obi Makes Smart Move
Politics

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the Labour Party's Peter Obi formally petitions Presidential Election TribunalSaturday, February 25, election, has officially submitted a petition challenging the process leading to the outcome of the presidential election.

This was disclosed to Vanguard on Tuesday, March 21, by the chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko.

Obi, Tinubu
Peter Obi is serious about contesting the results of the presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu as the winner (Photo: Peter Obi, @tsg2023)
Tanko said:

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started.”

