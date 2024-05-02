The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has labelled some results that are making the rounds on social media as fake and forged

The board said the year's results had not been made available on the candidates' portals yet

JAMB warned and urged the public to be wary and careful of those attributing printed slips showing high scores to themselves

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has alerted the public to be cautious about some social media results that have gone viral.

The board said the 2024 UTME results are unavailable on the candidates' portal yet, so any result on a printed slip is fake and forged.

JAMB shared that the withheld results are not going to be released.

This development contrasts with last year when candidates could check their scores on the Jamb official website, The Nation reported.

JAMB, through its spokesperson Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the only way UTME results can be checked as of now is through the SIM card used during registration.

He said:

“The board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle

Benjamin emphasised that candidates need not visit any cybercafe or computer centres to check their results as they cannot obtain them there.

He added:

“The public is also advised to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as currently, the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals. A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard but for the few still struggling, please follow the right channel.”

JAMB: "80k candidates didn't write 2024 UTME"

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB disclosed that 80,810 candidates who registered for the 2024 UTME did not attend the exercise.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the board's registrar, made the disclosure while speaking with journalists on Monday, April 29.

Oloyede's revelation followed the announcement of the 2024 UTME exercise results by the JAMB registrar on the same day.

