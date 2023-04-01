Global site navigation

Full List of 257 Judges Who Will Handle 2023 Elections Petitions Nationwide
Full List of 257 Judges Who Will Handle 2023 Elections Petitions Nationwide

by  Nurudeen Lawal

A report by The Punch indicates that no fewer than 257 judges will be deployed to handle the petitions filed against the outcome of the 2023 elections across Nigeria.

The newspaper stated that a document it obtained on Friday, March 31, showed that the judges were selected from different state high courts, Federal High Courts, FCT High Court and the National Industrial Court across the country.

257 judges/2023 elections petitions
Men of the Nigeria police force are seen outside the Federal High Court, during the trial of the leader of IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Judges from Abia state

  • C.O. Onyeabo
  • Ory Zik-Ikeorha
  • C.H. Ahuchaogu
  • A.O. Chijioke
  • K.C.J. Okereke
  • L.T.C. Eruba
  • Benson Anya
  • Nweke Philomena
  • A.O. Phoeba
  • C.K. Nwankwo.

Judges from Adamawa state

  • Justices H.N.H. Joda
  • B.I. Ladukiya
  • Musa Usman
  • K.L. Samuel
  • A.J. Balami
  • K.Z.U. Modibbo.

Judges from Akwa Ibom State

  • P.P. Idiong
  • A.D. Odokwo
  • O.A. Okon
  • F.J. Ibanga
  • N.M. Obot.

Judges from Benue State

  • Justice W.I. Kpochi
  • T.A. Kume
  • T.T. Asua
  • P.T. Kwahar
  • M.T. Ugar
  • A.I. Ityonyman
  • M.M. Odinya
  • I. Muhammed.

Judges from Borno state

  • Justice H.Y. Mshelia
  • A.Z. Musa
  • U.S. Sakwa
  • M.G. Abubakar
  • Binta Othman.

Judges from Cross River State

  • F.N. Isoni
  • E.O. Abua
  • O.I. Ofem
  • A.A. Ewah
  • U.A. Ibrahim
  • E.I. Ebri
  • I.B. Etape
  • E.A. Ubua.

Judges from Delta State

  • Justices A.O. Apkovi
  • F.N. Azinge
  • C.N. Ogadi
  • E.N. Ejiro
  • T.O. Uloho
  • M.O. Omovie
  • C.O. Emifoniye
  • C.I. Dafe

Judges from Ebonyi State

  • Justices H.A. Njoku
  • B.A.N Ogbu
  • N.E. Nwibo
  • C.E. Eze
  • I.P. Chima
  • O. Elekwa
  • T.A. Achom
  • U. Onwosi.

Judges from Edo State

  • Justice V.O. Eboreime
  • J.O. Okeaya
  • Irele-Ifijeh
  • V.O.A. Oviawe
  • I.P. Braimoh
  • T.I. Eghe-Abe.

Judges from Ekiti State

  • Justice A.L. Ogunmoye
  • A.A. Adeleye
  • L.O. Ogundana
  • E.B. Omotoso
  • A.O. Familoni
  • J.A. Apuabi
  • O.O. Oluboyede.

Judges from Enugu State

  • Justice R.O. Odugu
  • E.N. Oluedo
  • N.R. Oji
  • C.A.B. Onaga
  • U.J. Nweze
  • E.N. Alukwu.

Judges from Kaduna state

  • Justice E.Y.B. Lolo
  • K. Dabo
  • M.T. Rashid
  • M.N. Sidi
  • A.Y. John
  • E. Michael.

Judges from Kano State

  • Justices M. Yusuf Ubale
  • A.A. Amina
  • I.M.M Karaye
  • N. Saminu
  • J.S. Suleiman
  • S.A. Maryam
  • S.M. Ado
  • A.A. Maiwada.

Judges from Katsina state

  • Justice A.B. Abdullahi
  • Justice A.K. Tukur
  • Justice I.W. Baraka
  • Justice B.U. Safiya
  • Justice I.I. Mashi
  • Justice L. Umar
  • Justice A. Yarima
  • Justice M.D. Hadiza

Judges from Jigawa state

  • Justice A.M. Abubakar
  • Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu
  • Justice I. Ya’u
  • Justice N. Zargina

Judges from Sokoto state

  • Justice M.U. Dogondaji
  • Justice A.G. Sifawa
  • Justice M. Mohammed
  • Justice S. Shehu
  • Justice M.A. Sambo
  • Justice D.Y. Danjega
  • Justice B.Y. Tambuwa
  • Justice B. Ibrahim

Judges from Zamfara state

  • Justice B.M. Tukur
  • Justice H. Mikailu
  • Justice B.M. Kucheri
  • Justice I.H. Ismaila
  • Justice U. AbdulNasir
  • Justice S.G. G/Bore
  • Justice B. Rabi

Judges from Kebbi state

  • Justice U. Abubakar
  • Justice N.I. Umar
  • Justice S.B. Shuaibu
  • Justice F.H. Bunza
  • Justice S.K. Manya
  • Justice A.S. Bello
  • Justice S.U. Mukhtar
  • Justice U.A. S/Kudu

Judges from Taraba state

  • Justice S. Haruna
  • Justice A.B. Abbare
  • Justice C.J. Katabs
  • Justice M.A. Badamasi
  • Mrs E. Tata (CM)
  • Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)

Judges from Yobe state

  • Justice M.Z. Usman
  • Justice K.B. Yusuf
  • Justice M. Kyari
  • Justice H.L. Musa
  • Justice H.S. Tahir
  • Justice K.M.B Inuwa
  • Justice A.K. Kime.

Judges from Gombe State

  • Justice A.M. Yakubu
  • Justice H.H. Kereng
  • Justice S.Y. Abubakar
  • Justice M. Fatima
  • Justice D.S. Sikkam
  • Justice M.A. Haruna
  • Justice B.H. Abbayo
  • Justice M.I. Gombe.

Judges from Kogi State

  • Justice F. Ajayi
  • Justice S. Umar
  • Justice M.M. Gwatana
  • Justice A.S. Husaini
  • Justice S. Zubayru
  • Justice B. Aina
  • Justice D. Yakubu

Judges from Rivers state

  • Justice M.O. Opara
  • Justice G.C. Aguma
  • Justice F. Onyiri
  • Justice L.T. Senewo
  • Justice F.A. Fiberesima
  • Justice L. Ngbor-Abina
  • Justice O.D. Gbasam
  • Justice S.S. Popnen

Judges from Plateau state

  • Justice A.I. Ashom
  • Justice N.J. Dadi
  • Justice T. Zololo
  • Justice G.M. Kamyal
  • Justice V. Dadom
  • Justice D.S. Damulak
  • Justice S.S. Fomber
  • Justice B.M. Bassi

Judges from Nasarawa state

  • Justice R.G. Soji
  • Justice A.M. Mainoma
  • Justice S.A. Ayiwulu
  • Justice A.A. Ozegyu
  • Justice M.A. Ramat
  • Justice J.K. Kurape
  • Justice A.T. Chanbo

Judges from Niger state

  • Justice M. Abdullahi
  • Justice S.T. Zainab
  • Justice Y.G. Bilkisu
  • Justice I. Usman
  • Justice I. Hauwa Kulu
  • Justice L.M. Amina
  • Justice M.I. Khadijat

Judges from Lagos state

  • Justice M.O. Obadina
  • Justice J.E. Oyefeso
  • Justice A.O. Opesanwo
  • Justice L.B.L. Akapo
  • Justice J.A. Kudirat
  • Justice S.S. Ogunsanya
  • Justice I.O. Akinkugbe
  • Justice O.A. Adamson.

Judges from Ogun state

  • Justice C.C. Ogunsanya
  • Justice O. Ogunfowora
  • Justice A.A.S. Femi
  • Justice A.O. Araba
  • Justice A.A. Adewole
  • Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)
  • Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)

Judges from Osun State

  • Justice A.A. Ajeibe
  • Justice A.O. Ayoola
  • Justice K.M. Akano
  • Justice A.L. Adegoke
  • Justice M.O. Agboola
  • Justice S.A. Oke
  • Justice M.O. Okediya
  • Justice A.O. Adenji.

Judges from Ondo State

  • Justice O.A. Osadebay
  • Justice P.O. Ikujuni
  • Justice W.R. Olamide
  • Justice O. Sunday
  • Justice J.O. Abe
  • Justice A. Enikuomehin
  • Justice T.M. Adedipe
  • Justice A.E. Akeredolu.

Judges from Oyo state

  • Justice G.A. Sunmonu
  • Justice O.M. Fadeyi
  • Justice E.O. Ajayi
  • Justice M.L. Owolabi
  • Justice M.I. Sule
  • Justice L.A. Ganiyu
  • Justice B.A. Taiwo
  • Justice O.A. Adetujoye

Judges from Kwara state

  • Justice A.A. Adebara
  • Justice A.S. Halima
  • Justice A. Gegele
  • Justice F.D. Lawal
  • Justice J.Z. Umar
  • Justice M.A. Oniye
  • Mrs O.I. Olabisi
  • Justice K. Abdul-Latif

Judges from Imo state

  • Justice L.C. Azuama
  • Justice K.A. Ojiako
  • Justice B.C. Iheka
  • Justice S.I. Okpara
  • Justice V.I Onyeka
  • Justice E.N. Eke
  • Justice K.A Leweanya
  • Justice J.I. Obichere

Judges from Bayelsa state

  • Justice J.B. Egele
  • Justice TY Abasi

Judges from the Federal Capital Territory High Court

  • Justice M.E. Anenih
  • Justice O.A. Adeniyi
  • Justice A.I. Kutigi
  • Justice A.O. Otaluka
  • Justice Y Halilu
  • Justice A.O. Ebong
  • Justice B. Hassan
  • Justice E. Enenche
  • Justice A.S. Usman.

Judges from the Federal High Court

  • Justice A.A. Okeke
  • Justice M.A. Onytenu
  • Justice H.R.A. Shagari
  • Justice J.O. Abdulmalik

Judges from the National Industrial Court

  • Justice I.S. Galadima
  • Justice S.H. Danjidda
  • Justice K.D. Damuak

2023 presidential election results: APC chieftain says Peter Obi will lose in court

Meanwhile, Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an Ondo state-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has said Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot win in court.

He said:

"The entire gamut of Peter Obi’s petition is fraught with confusion and inexistent prayers. The matter of BVAS real-time transmission has been dealt with by the federal high court who’s ruled that INEC has the power to determine what and how modes of transmission would take."

