A report by The Punch indicates that no fewer than 257 judges will be deployed to handle the petitions filed against the outcome of the 2023 elections across Nigeria.

The newspaper stated that a document it obtained on Friday, March 31, showed that the judges were selected from different state high courts, Federal High Courts, FCT High Court and the National Industrial Court across the country.

Men of the Nigeria police force are seen outside the Federal High Court, during the trial of the leader of IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Judges from Abia state

C.O. Onyeabo

Ory Zik-Ikeorha

C.H. Ahuchaogu

A.O. Chijioke

K.C.J. Okereke

L.T.C. Eruba

Benson Anya

Nweke Philomena

A.O. Phoeba

C.K. Nwankwo.

Judges from Adamawa state

Justices H.N.H. Joda

B.I. Ladukiya

Musa Usman

K.L. Samuel

A.J. Balami

K.Z.U. Modibbo.

Judges from Akwa Ibom State

P.P. Idiong

A.D. Odokwo

O.A. Okon

F.J. Ibanga

N.M. Obot.

Judges from Benue State

Justice W.I. Kpochi

T.A. Kume

T.T. Asua

P.T. Kwahar

M.T. Ugar

A.I. Ityonyman

M.M. Odinya

I. Muhammed.

Judges from Borno state

Justice H.Y. Mshelia

A.Z. Musa

U.S. Sakwa

M.G. Abubakar

Binta Othman.

Judges from Cross River State

F.N. Isoni

E.O. Abua

O.I. Ofem

A.A. Ewah

U.A. Ibrahim

E.I. Ebri

I.B. Etape

E.A. Ubua.

Judges from Delta State

Justices A.O. Apkovi

F.N. Azinge

C.N. Ogadi

E.N. Ejiro

T.O. Uloho

M.O. Omovie

C.O. Emifoniye

C.I. Dafe

Judges from Ebonyi State

Justices H.A. Njoku

B.A.N Ogbu

N.E. Nwibo

C.E. Eze

I.P. Chima

O. Elekwa

T.A. Achom

U. Onwosi.

Judges from Edo State

Justice V.O. Eboreime

J.O. Okeaya

Irele-Ifijeh

V.O.A. Oviawe

I.P. Braimoh

T.I. Eghe-Abe.

Judges from Ekiti State

Justice A.L. Ogunmoye

A.A. Adeleye

L.O. Ogundana

E.B. Omotoso

A.O. Familoni

J.A. Apuabi

O.O. Oluboyede.

Judges from Enugu State

Justice R.O. Odugu

E.N. Oluedo

N.R. Oji

C.A.B. Onaga

U.J. Nweze

E.N. Alukwu.

Judges from Kaduna state

Justice E.Y.B. Lolo

K. Dabo

M.T. Rashid

M.N. Sidi

A.Y. John

E. Michael.

Judges from Kano State

Justices M. Yusuf Ubale

A.A. Amina

I.M.M Karaye

N. Saminu

J.S. Suleiman

S.A. Maryam

S.M. Ado

A.A. Maiwada.

Judges from Katsina state

Justice A.B. Abdullahi

Justice A.K. Tukur

Justice I.W. Baraka

Justice B.U. Safiya

Justice I.I. Mashi

Justice L. Umar

Justice A. Yarima

Justice M.D. Hadiza

Judges from Jigawa state

Justice A.M. Abubakar

Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu

Justice I. Ya’u

Justice N. Zargina

Judges from Sokoto state

Justice M.U. Dogondaji

Justice A.G. Sifawa

Justice M. Mohammed

Justice S. Shehu

Justice M.A. Sambo

Justice D.Y. Danjega

Justice B.Y. Tambuwa

Justice B. Ibrahim

Judges from Zamfara state

Justice B.M. Tukur

Justice H. Mikailu

Justice B.M. Kucheri

Justice I.H. Ismaila

Justice U. AbdulNasir

Justice S.G. G/Bore

Justice B. Rabi

Judges from Kebbi state

Justice U. Abubakar

Justice N.I. Umar

Justice S.B. Shuaibu

Justice F.H. Bunza

Justice S.K. Manya

Justice A.S. Bello

Justice S.U. Mukhtar

Justice U.A. S/Kudu

Judges from Taraba state

Justice S. Haruna

Justice A.B. Abbare

Justice C.J. Katabs

Justice M.A. Badamasi

Mrs E. Tata (CM)

Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)

Judges from Yobe state

Justice M.Z. Usman

Justice K.B. Yusuf

Justice M. Kyari

Justice H.L. Musa

Justice H.S. Tahir

Justice K.M.B Inuwa

Justice A.K. Kime.

Judges from Gombe State

Justice A.M. Yakubu

Justice H.H. Kereng

Justice S.Y. Abubakar

Justice M. Fatima

Justice D.S. Sikkam

Justice M.A. Haruna

Justice B.H. Abbayo

Justice M.I. Gombe.

Judges from Kogi State

Justice F. Ajayi

Justice S. Umar

Justice M.M. Gwatana

Justice A.S. Husaini

Justice S. Zubayru

Justice B. Aina

Justice D. Yakubu

Judges from Rivers state

Justice M.O. Opara

Justice G.C. Aguma

Justice F. Onyiri

Justice L.T. Senewo

Justice F.A. Fiberesima

Justice L. Ngbor-Abina

Justice O.D. Gbasam

Justice S.S. Popnen

Judges from Plateau state

Justice A.I. Ashom

Justice N.J. Dadi

Justice T. Zololo

Justice G.M. Kamyal

Justice V. Dadom

Justice D.S. Damulak

Justice S.S. Fomber

Justice B.M. Bassi

Judges from Nasarawa state

Justice R.G. Soji

Justice A.M. Mainoma

Justice S.A. Ayiwulu

Justice A.A. Ozegyu

Justice M.A. Ramat

Justice J.K. Kurape

Justice A.T. Chanbo

Judges from Niger state

Justice M. Abdullahi

Justice S.T. Zainab

Justice Y.G. Bilkisu

Justice I. Usman

Justice I. Hauwa Kulu

Justice L.M. Amina

Justice M.I. Khadijat

Judges from Lagos state

Justice M.O. Obadina

Justice J.E. Oyefeso

Justice A.O. Opesanwo

Justice L.B.L. Akapo

Justice J.A. Kudirat

Justice S.S. Ogunsanya

Justice I.O. Akinkugbe

Justice O.A. Adamson.

Judges from Ogun state

Justice C.C. Ogunsanya

Justice O. Ogunfowora

Justice A.A.S. Femi

Justice A.O. Araba

Justice A.A. Adewole

Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)

Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)

Judges from Osun State

Justice A.A. Ajeibe

Justice A.O. Ayoola

Justice K.M. Akano

Justice A.L. Adegoke

Justice M.O. Agboola

Justice S.A. Oke

Justice M.O. Okediya

Justice A.O. Adenji.

Judges from Ondo State

Justice O.A. Osadebay

Justice P.O. Ikujuni

Justice W.R. Olamide

Justice O. Sunday

Justice J.O. Abe

Justice A. Enikuomehin

Justice T.M. Adedipe

Justice A.E. Akeredolu.

Judges from Oyo state

Justice G.A. Sunmonu

Justice O.M. Fadeyi

Justice E.O. Ajayi

Justice M.L. Owolabi

Justice M.I. Sule

Justice L.A. Ganiyu

Justice B.A. Taiwo

Justice O.A. Adetujoye

Judges from Kwara state

Justice A.A. Adebara

Justice A.S. Halima

Justice A. Gegele

Justice F.D. Lawal

Justice J.Z. Umar

Justice M.A. Oniye

Mrs O.I. Olabisi

Justice K. Abdul-Latif

Judges from Imo state

Justice L.C. Azuama

Justice K.A. Ojiako

Justice B.C. Iheka

Justice S.I. Okpara

Justice V.I Onyeka

Justice E.N. Eke

Justice K.A Leweanya

Justice J.I. Obichere

Judges from Bayelsa state

Justice J.B. Egele

Justice TY Abasi

Judges from the Federal Capital Territory High Court

Justice M.E. Anenih

Justice O.A. Adeniyi

Justice A.I. Kutigi

Justice A.O. Otaluka

Justice Y Halilu

Justice A.O. Ebong

Justice B. Hassan

Justice E. Enenche

Justice A.S. Usman.

Judges from the Federal High Court

Justice A.A. Okeke

Justice M.A. Onytenu

Justice H.R.A. Shagari

Justice J.O. Abdulmalik

Judges from the National Industrial Court

Justice I.S. Galadima

Justice S.H. Danjidda

Justice K.D. Damuak

2023 presidential election results: APC chieftain says Peter Obi will lose in court

Meanwhile, Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an Ondo state-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has said Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot win in court.

He said:

"The entire gamut of Peter Obi’s petition is fraught with confusion and inexistent prayers. The matter of BVAS real-time transmission has been dealt with by the federal high court who’s ruled that INEC has the power to determine what and how modes of transmission would take."

Source: Legit.ng