Full List of 257 Judges Who Will Handle 2023 Elections Petitions Nationwide
A report by The Punch indicates that no fewer than 257 judges will be deployed to handle the petitions filed against the outcome of the 2023 elections across Nigeria.
The newspaper stated that a document it obtained on Friday, March 31, showed that the judges were selected from different state high courts, Federal High Courts, FCT High Court and the National Industrial Court across the country.
Judges from Abia state
- C.O. Onyeabo
- Ory Zik-Ikeorha
- C.H. Ahuchaogu
- A.O. Chijioke
- K.C.J. Okereke
- L.T.C. Eruba
- Benson Anya
- Nweke Philomena
- A.O. Phoeba
- C.K. Nwankwo.
Judges from Adamawa state
- Justices H.N.H. Joda
- B.I. Ladukiya
- Musa Usman
- K.L. Samuel
- A.J. Balami
- K.Z.U. Modibbo.
Judges from Akwa Ibom State
- P.P. Idiong
- A.D. Odokwo
- O.A. Okon
- F.J. Ibanga
- N.M. Obot.
Judges from Benue State
- Justice W.I. Kpochi
- T.A. Kume
- T.T. Asua
- P.T. Kwahar
- M.T. Ugar
- A.I. Ityonyman
- M.M. Odinya
- I. Muhammed.
Judges from Borno state
- Justice H.Y. Mshelia
- A.Z. Musa
- U.S. Sakwa
- M.G. Abubakar
- Binta Othman.
Judges from Cross River State
- F.N. Isoni
- E.O. Abua
- O.I. Ofem
- A.A. Ewah
- U.A. Ibrahim
- E.I. Ebri
- I.B. Etape
- E.A. Ubua.
Judges from Delta State
- Justices A.O. Apkovi
- F.N. Azinge
- C.N. Ogadi
- E.N. Ejiro
- T.O. Uloho
- M.O. Omovie
- C.O. Emifoniye
- C.I. Dafe
Judges from Ebonyi State
- Justices H.A. Njoku
- B.A.N Ogbu
- N.E. Nwibo
- C.E. Eze
- I.P. Chima
- O. Elekwa
- T.A. Achom
- U. Onwosi.
Judges from Edo State
- Justice V.O. Eboreime
- J.O. Okeaya
- Irele-Ifijeh
- V.O.A. Oviawe
- I.P. Braimoh
- T.I. Eghe-Abe.
Judges from Ekiti State
- Justice A.L. Ogunmoye
- A.A. Adeleye
- L.O. Ogundana
- E.B. Omotoso
- A.O. Familoni
- J.A. Apuabi
- O.O. Oluboyede.
Judges from Enugu State
- Justice R.O. Odugu
- E.N. Oluedo
- N.R. Oji
- C.A.B. Onaga
- U.J. Nweze
- E.N. Alukwu.
Judges from Kaduna state
- Justice E.Y.B. Lolo
- K. Dabo
- M.T. Rashid
- M.N. Sidi
- A.Y. John
- E. Michael.
Judges from Kano State
- Justices M. Yusuf Ubale
- A.A. Amina
- I.M.M Karaye
- N. Saminu
- J.S. Suleiman
- S.A. Maryam
- S.M. Ado
- A.A. Maiwada.
Judges from Katsina state
- Justice A.B. Abdullahi
- Justice A.K. Tukur
- Justice I.W. Baraka
- Justice B.U. Safiya
- Justice I.I. Mashi
- Justice L. Umar
- Justice A. Yarima
- Justice M.D. Hadiza
Judges from Jigawa state
- Justice A.M. Abubakar
- Justice A.Y. Birnin Kudu
- Justice I. Ya’u
- Justice N. Zargina
Judges from Sokoto state
- Justice M.U. Dogondaji
- Justice A.G. Sifawa
- Justice M. Mohammed
- Justice S. Shehu
- Justice M.A. Sambo
- Justice D.Y. Danjega
- Justice B.Y. Tambuwa
- Justice B. Ibrahim
Judges from Zamfara state
- Justice B.M. Tukur
- Justice H. Mikailu
- Justice B.M. Kucheri
- Justice I.H. Ismaila
- Justice U. AbdulNasir
- Justice S.G. G/Bore
- Justice B. Rabi
Judges from Kebbi state
- Justice U. Abubakar
- Justice N.I. Umar
- Justice S.B. Shuaibu
- Justice F.H. Bunza
- Justice S.K. Manya
- Justice A.S. Bello
- Justice S.U. Mukhtar
- Justice U.A. S/Kudu
Judges from Taraba state
- Justice S. Haruna
- Justice A.B. Abbare
- Justice C.J. Katabs
- Justice M.A. Badamasi
- Mrs E. Tata (CM)
- Mr K.A.A. Yara (UAC)
Judges from Yobe state
- Justice M.Z. Usman
- Justice K.B. Yusuf
- Justice M. Kyari
- Justice H.L. Musa
- Justice H.S. Tahir
- Justice K.M.B Inuwa
- Justice A.K. Kime.
Judges from Gombe State
- Justice A.M. Yakubu
- Justice H.H. Kereng
- Justice S.Y. Abubakar
- Justice M. Fatima
- Justice D.S. Sikkam
- Justice M.A. Haruna
- Justice B.H. Abbayo
- Justice M.I. Gombe.
Judges from Kogi State
- Justice F. Ajayi
- Justice S. Umar
- Justice M.M. Gwatana
- Justice A.S. Husaini
- Justice S. Zubayru
- Justice B. Aina
- Justice D. Yakubu
Judges from Rivers state
- Justice M.O. Opara
- Justice G.C. Aguma
- Justice F. Onyiri
- Justice L.T. Senewo
- Justice F.A. Fiberesima
- Justice L. Ngbor-Abina
- Justice O.D. Gbasam
- Justice S.S. Popnen
Judges from Plateau state
- Justice A.I. Ashom
- Justice N.J. Dadi
- Justice T. Zololo
- Justice G.M. Kamyal
- Justice V. Dadom
- Justice D.S. Damulak
- Justice S.S. Fomber
- Justice B.M. Bassi
Judges from Nasarawa state
- Justice R.G. Soji
- Justice A.M. Mainoma
- Justice S.A. Ayiwulu
- Justice A.A. Ozegyu
- Justice M.A. Ramat
- Justice J.K. Kurape
- Justice A.T. Chanbo
Judges from Niger state
- Justice M. Abdullahi
- Justice S.T. Zainab
- Justice Y.G. Bilkisu
- Justice I. Usman
- Justice I. Hauwa Kulu
- Justice L.M. Amina
- Justice M.I. Khadijat
Judges from Lagos state
- Justice M.O. Obadina
- Justice J.E. Oyefeso
- Justice A.O. Opesanwo
- Justice L.B.L. Akapo
- Justice J.A. Kudirat
- Justice S.S. Ogunsanya
- Justice I.O. Akinkugbe
- Justice O.A. Adamson.
Judges from Ogun state
- Justice C.C. Ogunsanya
- Justice O. Ogunfowora
- Justice A.A.S. Femi
- Justice A.O. Araba
- Justice A.A. Adewole
- Mr I.O. Awofeso (CM)
- Mr D.I. Dipeolu (CM)
Judges from Osun State
- Justice A.A. Ajeibe
- Justice A.O. Ayoola
- Justice K.M. Akano
- Justice A.L. Adegoke
- Justice M.O. Agboola
- Justice S.A. Oke
- Justice M.O. Okediya
- Justice A.O. Adenji.
Judges from Ondo State
- Justice O.A. Osadebay
- Justice P.O. Ikujuni
- Justice W.R. Olamide
- Justice O. Sunday
- Justice J.O. Abe
- Justice A. Enikuomehin
- Justice T.M. Adedipe
- Justice A.E. Akeredolu.
Judges from Oyo state
- Justice G.A. Sunmonu
- Justice O.M. Fadeyi
- Justice E.O. Ajayi
- Justice M.L. Owolabi
- Justice M.I. Sule
- Justice L.A. Ganiyu
- Justice B.A. Taiwo
- Justice O.A. Adetujoye
Judges from Kwara state
- Justice A.A. Adebara
- Justice A.S. Halima
- Justice A. Gegele
- Justice F.D. Lawal
- Justice J.Z. Umar
- Justice M.A. Oniye
- Mrs O.I. Olabisi
- Justice K. Abdul-Latif
Judges from Imo state
- Justice L.C. Azuama
- Justice K.A. Ojiako
- Justice B.C. Iheka
- Justice S.I. Okpara
- Justice V.I Onyeka
- Justice E.N. Eke
- Justice K.A Leweanya
- Justice J.I. Obichere
Judges from Bayelsa state
- Justice J.B. Egele
- Justice TY Abasi
Judges from the Federal Capital Territory High Court
- Justice M.E. Anenih
- Justice O.A. Adeniyi
- Justice A.I. Kutigi
- Justice A.O. Otaluka
- Justice Y Halilu
- Justice A.O. Ebong
- Justice B. Hassan
- Justice E. Enenche
- Justice A.S. Usman.
Judges from the Federal High Court
- Justice A.A. Okeke
- Justice M.A. Onytenu
- Justice H.R.A. Shagari
- Justice J.O. Abdulmalik
Judges from the National Industrial Court
- Justice I.S. Galadima
- Justice S.H. Danjidda
- Justice K.D. Damuak
Meanwhile, Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an Ondo state-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has said Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, cannot win in court.
He said:
"The entire gamut of Peter Obi’s petition is fraught with confusion and inexistent prayers. The matter of BVAS real-time transmission has been dealt with by the federal high court who’s ruled that INEC has the power to determine what and how modes of transmission would take."
