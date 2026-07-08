A video of Gov Charles Soludo's son Ozonna dancing to a song criticising his father, among other Nigerian politicians, has gone viral

The video also captured the attention of Afrobeats star Davido, who shared a comment about Ozonna

Davido's comment also sparked reactions, with many agreeing with the DMW label boss' opinion

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has also reacted to a viral video of Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state Governor Charles Soludo, dancing to a song criticising some prominent Nigerian politicians, including his father, on Instagram.

Reacting to the video, Davido, who recently addressed people comparing him to Jonasi, a character from the South African series The Polygamist, laughed over Ozonna's bold move as he wrote

Davido drops a comment about Governor Soludo's son's dance video. Credit: davido/ozonna

Source: Instagram

"This one no send o."

Legit.ng reported that Ozonna was seen singing along and dancing as the song started with the line: “Tinubu shame unto you, all power belongs to Jesus”.

Other prominent figures, such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, were also mentioned.

However, when the lyrics reached the line, “Soludo shame unto you,” Ozonna briefly rolled his eyes and continued to dance and sing along.

Ozonna Soludo is a singer and content creator, known for his dance videos, fashion choices, and public appearances, which have repeatedly sparked reactions among Nigerians online.

A screenshot of Davido's reaction to Ozonna's dance video is below:

Davido laughs over Ozonna Soludo's dance video criticising Nigerian politicians. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video of Ozonna dancing and singing a song criticising prominent Nigerian politicians is below:

What people said about Davido's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

ugoinspire said:

"@davido Daddy you don reach here Happy Sunday my 001 over them all."

jojowaltaz07 commented:

"@davido Lol, so you Dey follow this Dude, you love cruise sha."

omawilliams18 commented:

"@davido 001 just imagine say na that ur cousin brother dey do this thing online, how you go feel."

sumpcioustyna said:

"@davido at all OBO politician pikin wey Dey curse other politicians still use him own papa catch cruise."

naomiakomachile said:

"Highly Appreciated I love as you no send them... All power belongs to Jesus Tinubu you no be God and your cartels too Shame!!! To all of them I totally agree with you Bro."

chimamandaebele said:

"I want to confess i want to confess, na me na me na me do ozonna watin dey do am, na me na me na me swear for ozonna."

official_splen wrote:

"Why you come Dey shine eye when you hear your papa name."

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng also reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng