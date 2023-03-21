From Monday, May 29, there will be new faces presiding over various government houses across the country

States like Ebonyi, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, Taraba, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, Benue, Rivers, Delta, Abia and Enugu will have new chief executives

Some of the newly-elected state chief executives have extensive legislative experience they will bring to bear in the executive arm of government

FCT, Abuja - As the governorship elections wind down, Nigerians look forward to seeing new governors in various states of the federation.

Many hope the new set of governors will deliver on their promises as embedded in their manifestoes.

Senator Uba Sani is one of the five governors-elect who have extensive legislative background. Photo credit: Kaduna state govt

Source: Facebook

Some of the governors-elect have extensive legislative experience. They are:

1. Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru (Ebonyi)

Nwifuru is an experienced legislator. He is serving his second term as Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly. The 48-year-old politician represents the Izzi West constituency at the state legislature. His experience as a ranking legislator is expected to come into play as the state governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2. Senator Bassey Edet Otu (Cross River)

Senator Otu is a well-grounded politician with extensive experience in both chambers of the National Assembly. He represented Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency for eight years (2003-2011). In 2011, Otu was elected as Cross River Southern Senatorial District senator. He was chairman of the Senate committee on finance and later chairman of the Senate committee on banking and other financial institutions.

3. Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger)

49-year-old Hon. Bago currently represents Chanchaga Federal Constituency in Niger state. He came into national consciousness in 2019 when he contested for Speaker House of Representatives of Nigeria but came second to Femi Gbajabiamila. The ranking lawmaker was a banker before he ventured into politics.

4. Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta)

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori is the incumbent Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. He represents the Okpe state constituency. The 60-year-old politician also served as a Councillor in 1996. Oborevwori is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Management and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators.

5. Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna)

Senator Sani is a Nigerian engineer and politician currently representing Kaduna Central senatorial district. Before his foray into politics, Senator Sani was championing the rights of the underprivileged and offered them unfettered access to justice. He had stints in the Campaign for Democracy and Joint Action Committee.

EU Mission says violence, vote-buying marred governorship elections across Nigeria

Meanwhile, the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria 2023 has knocked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to meet Nigeria’s electoral process expectations.

In his preliminary statement on the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, the Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission, Barry Andrews, said Nigerians hungered for democracy and were ready to be involved in the electioneering process.

However, he noted the appetite was lost due to failures by the political elite and INEC.

NHRC to invite Gov Yahaya Bello, MC Oluomo over pre-election conduct

On its part, the National Human Rights Commission has said it would invite Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and the chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo.

The NHRC stated that the duo would be invited for questioning following their behaviours and alleged inciting comments during the 2023 general election.

While Governor Bello destroyed a road leading to his political opponents' village, MC Oluomo threatened non-indigenes in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng