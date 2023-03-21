Following the conduct of the 2023 governorship elections across 28 states by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, March 18, Legit.ng takes a look at the results of the elections so far, analysing how the two main parties performed.

The ruling APC lost two states to the opposition PDP and gained one in the 2023 governorship elections.

This report lists the number of states the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won, lost and retained so far and the states where elections still remain inconclusive.

New states taken over by the PDP from APC

Zamfara state (Dauda Lawal) Plateau state (Caleb Mutfwang)

New state taken over by the APC from PDP

Benue state (Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia)

New State taken over from APC by NNPP

Kano state (Abba Kabir Yusuf)

States retained by APC

Yobe state (Governor Mai Mala Buni) Ogun state (Governor Dapo Abiodun) Gombe state (Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya) Jigawa state (Umar Namadi) Kwara state (Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman) Lagos state (Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu) Sokoto state (Aliyu Ahmed) Nasarawa state (Governor Abdullahi Sule) Katsina state (Dikko Rada) Kaduna state (Uba Sani) Borno state (Babagana Zulum) Ebonyi state (Francis Nwifuru) Cross River state (Bassey Otu) Niger state (Umar Bago)

States retained by PDP

Akwa Ibom state (Umo Eno) Oyo state (Seyi Makinde) Bauchi state (Bala Mohammed) Rivers state (Sim Fubara) Taraba state (Kefas Agbu) Delta state (Sheriff Oborevwori)

States where elections are yet to concluded

Adamawa state Kebbi state Abia state Enugu state

States that did not participate in the 2023 governorship elections

1. Osun state, PDP

2. Ekiti state, APC

3. Edo state, PDP

4. Kogi state, APC

5. Ondo state, APC

6. Bayelsa state, PDP

7. Anambra state, APGA

8. Imo state - APC

