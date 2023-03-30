President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed six new Federal Permanent Secretaries even as his tenure winds up on May 29

The last-minute appointments were announced on Wednesday, March 29, by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan

Legit.ng notes that the six appointees are from Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Kano, Ogun and Taraba state

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has made fresh appointments in the Federal Civil Service as his tenure moves closer to its end.

The appointments were announced via a circular issued on Wednesday, March 29, by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Daily Trust reported.

President Buhari appoints six permanent secretaries. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

She said six new Federal Permanent Secretaries had been appointed.

Legit.ng gathers that the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.

List of Buhari's new appointees

Mahmud Adam Kambari (Borno state) Esuabana Nko Asanya (Cross River state) Lamuwa Adam Ibrahim (Gombe state) Yakubu Adam Kofar-Mata (Kano state) Oloruntoba Olufemi Michael (Ogun state) Richard P. Pheelangwah (Taraba state)

President appoints Tosan Erhabor as Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of MLSCN

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr Tosan Erhabor as the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of media and public relations at the Ministry of Health, Ahmadu Chindaya.

Legit.ng gathered that Erhabor's second and final term is to take effect from June 9, 2023, and span another four years. The minister of state for health, Joseph Ekumankama, conveyed the president’s approval of Dr Erhabor's reappointment.

President Buhari appoints Stores to the Board of FIRS

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Lawal Sani Stores to the Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, January 9, by Tanko Abdullahi, special adviser, media & communications to the minister of finance, budget & national planning, Zainab Ahmed.

Stores replaced Ado Danjuma, who represented the North West Zone, and was recently appointed Executive Director at the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company Limited.

