Jamiu Julius Adebayo, a chieftain of the APC based in Ondo state, has ruled out the possibility of Peter Obi winning at the presidential election petition court

The APC chieftain said the Labour Party presidential candidate's petition is fraught with confusion and inexistent prayers

Adebayo also commented on the chances of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in court

Ondo state - Days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu the president-elect, one of his contenders, Peter Obi, granted a press brief claiming he was the actual winner of the February 25 elections.

Obi insisted that he won and that he would prove his victory in court, despite coming third in the election. He has since filed a petition to challenge the outcome of the poll.

An APC chieftain Jamiu Julius Adebayo said LP's Peter Obi will lose at the presidential election petition court. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier listed the five prayers Obi is seeking at the Presidential Election Petition Court, including the disqualification of Tinubu.

Peter Obi's petition confusing, says Jamiu Julius Adebayo

Commenting on the development, Jamiu Julius Adebayo, an Ondo state-based All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said Obi cannot win in court.

He told Legit.ng:

"The entire gamut of Peter Obi’s petition is fraught with confusion and inexistent prayers. The matter of BVAS real-time transmission has been dealt with by the federal high court who’s ruled that INEC has the power to determine what and how modes of transmission would take.

"You cannot claim to have won in an election in which you came third; you claim the BVAS didn’t transmit results but you in the same, manner claim victory on the basis of the votes you got through the same BVAS."

Does Atiku have a strong case?

Meanwhile, Adebayo also commented on the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in court. The former vice president came second in the election.

"The court will decide if he has enough grounds for the elections to be nullified or declare him the winner.

"To the best of my knowledge, this election is the best since 1999 because it reflects the wishes of the electorates putting into cognizance the ethnic-religious considerations," he said.

Why Tinubu should not be sworn-in as Nigeria's president, Peter Obi's running mate reveals

In another report, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the LP vice-presidential candidate claimed that it will be unconstitutional for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be sworn in on May 29.

Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election by polling over eight million votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku.

However, speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 22, the LP vice presidential candidate alleged that Tinubu failed to satisfy the requirements of Section 134 (2)(a) and (b) of the constitution for election to the office of the President.

