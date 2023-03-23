No fewer than 15 senior police officers have retired from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) after 35 active years

The retired officers included DIG Babatunde Kokumo and AIG Vivian Okenedo, the first female police commissioner

IGP Usman Baba Alkali hailed their contributions to the Nigerian Police Force and the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has retired 15 senior officers, including the renowned deputy inspector-general of the police southwest zone, Babatunde Kokumo, after an illustrious 35 years in service.

As the Vanguard newspaper reports, the first-ever female commissioner of Police for Oyo state police command, AIG Vivian Okenedo, will also say goodbye to the Nigerian police force and AIG Olatunji Akinbola of the special protection unit in Abuja.

Some of the other senior officers retiring from the Police include AIG Edward Egbuka, AIG Olawale Olokode, AIG Abutu Yaro, AIG Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, AIG Eboka Friday, AIG Adesina Soyemi, AIG Ashafa Adekunle, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, AIG Olatunji Akingbola, AIG Andrew Amengheme, AIG Amaechi Elumelu, CP Adetokunbo Owolabi, and CP Selem Amachree.

Legit.ng gathered that the retired senior officers were class of 1988 of the Nigerian Police Academy POLAC Wudil in Kano State who enlisted for Course 15 and graduated as the first batch.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, hailed the retiree's contributions to the Nigerian Police Force and Nigeria.

He said:

“It is worthy of note to state that the course has produced the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, DIGs, AIGs, and several Commissioners of Police with great virtues.

"The force will greatly miss their wealth of experience and exemplary leadership qualities which is required in combating the nation’s security challenges."

Also speaking at the pull-out parade, DIG Kokumo, said:

“198 of us commenced the police training on March 15, 1988 but 178 completed the training. Today, we are 15 being pulled out of service.

“Many of them had retired before now, while many were called to glory long before they reached retirement age.”

