About 28 incoming governors will face a debt burden running into trillions of naira

Some of the governors are new on the job, while 11 were re-elected and would grapple with huge debts

Data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) said the total debt by the states amounts to N4.27 trillion

New governors, including re-elected incumbents, will face a huge debt burden starting May 29, 2023.

Their predecessors left the debts, except for 11 governors, who are returning re-elected.

Newly elected governors of Kaduna, Abia and Enugu States

28 governors and the burden of domestic debts

These governors will face a mountainous debt burden of N4.27 trillion.

Experts have pointed out that the debt stock will pose a considerable challenge to the governors, who will be new on the job beginning May 29, 2023.

According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), the total domestic debt of the 28 states where elections took place on March 18, 2023, is about N4.27 trillion as of September last year.

The states accumulate foreign debt stock of $3.729 billion as of June 30, 2022.

BusinessDay reports that the debt burden made the top list of experts’ worries as monthly revenues dwindle from the federal account, including poor revenue generation by the states.

DMO data shows the entire domestic debt stock for the 36 states, and Abuja was N5.36 trillion as of September 2022. Their external debt stock was valued at $4.526 billion as of June 2022.

States and their domestic debts

Adamawa: N122bn

Oyo: N160bn

Imo: N210bn

Bayelsa: N151bn

Ogun: N241bn

Akwa Ibom: N219bn

Anambra N75bn

Bauchi N144bn

Rivers, N225bn.

Kano: N125bn

Ebonyi: N67bn

Edo: N110bn

Ekiti: N118bn

Taraba: N90.8bn

Cross River: N175.1bn

Zamfara N109.6bn

Borno: N96.3bn

Katsina: N62.3bn

Enugu: N89.8bn

Benue: N143.3bn

Kogi: N90.1 billion

Nasarawa: N72.6bn

Kebbi: N60.1bn

Kwara: N109.5bn

Jigawa, N44.4bn

Abia: N104.5bn

Yobe: N92.8bn:

Sokoto: N85.5bn:

Delta: N272.6bn.

Lagos: N877bn

Gombe: N139bn

Kaduna: N86bn

Niger: N98bn:

Ondo: N78 billion

Osun: N149 billion

Plateau: N151bn

FCT: N112bn

More states rely on federal allocations

Per a report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 36 states and Abuja generated total revenue of N1.90 trillion in 2021.

BudgIT, the civic accountability platform, said that in 2022 about 50% of the total revenue of 33 states was transferred from federal allocations, and 13 states relied on federal grants for about 70% of their revenues.

Source: Legit.ng