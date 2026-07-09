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Breaking: Bandits Who Abducted Oriire Students Threaten to Kill Children, Give Condition
Nigeria

Breaking: Bandits Who Abducted Oriire Students Threaten to Kill Children, Give Condition

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

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FCT, Abuja - Christopher Musa, minister of defence, has disclosed that the terrorists who abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo state threatened to kill their captives if Nigerian security forces used maximum force to rescue them.

Musa made the disclosure in a video interview with News Central TV, a preview of which was released on Wednesday, July 9.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, speaks about the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state, saying the terrorists threatened to kill the hostages if security forces launched a forceful rescue operation.
Defence Minister Christopher Musa says terrorists threatened to kill abducted Oyo pupils and teachers if security forces attempted a forceful rescue. Photo credit: @MODInfoNg
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that on Friday, May 15, gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire LGA and abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal of one of the affected schools.

Days later, the terrorists brutally killed Michael Oyedokun, one of the kidnapped teachers, while he was in captivity.

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The abduction ignited widespread outrage on social media and triggered protests demanding the victims' release.

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Musa reveals terrorists' chilling threat

Speaking on the case, Musa explained that the situation required caution.

He said:

"Unfortunately, bad things do happen. For whatever reason, they are looking for leverage, because we have some of their commanders with us, and they feel taking these kids and holding them to ransom can make us release their commanders.
"And now, we are threatened. When we wanted to take action against them, that if we come any closer, they are going to kill all the kids."

Furthermore, the minister assured that operations are ongoing to rescue the abducted schoolchildren and teachers.

He added that the country's security agents remain actively engaged in various operations across Oyo state’s volatile zones to address security challenges.

Watch General Musa's video interview on X below:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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