The thirty-six (36) governors in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have planned to meet with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others to iron out issues surrounding states’ security votes.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, through its head, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, announced this on Sunday, April 2nd, The Punch reported.

Thirty-six state governors set to meet with CBN, EFCC and others over security votes allocation. Photo credit: Nigeria Governors Forum

Source: Facebook

Reason for the meeting

Tambuwal disclosed that the meeting which was slated for Tuesday, April 4, according to an invitation issued by the director general of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)'s, Asishana Okauru, would be virtual, to ensure full attendance by all the relevant officers in the matter, Channels TV report further confirmed.

In a statement, the director, media and public affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said,

"Those invited to the meeting include the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, and the CBN."

Source: Legit.ng