Governor Dapo Abiodun and Inuwa Yahaya, paid a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors also presented their Certificate of Return to the vice president

The two governors expressed their gratitude to the vice president for his unwavering support for them and the party

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has received Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state in his office in Abuja. The governor also presented the certificate of return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that the electoral umpire declared Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in Ogun state.

Abiodun scored 276,298 votes to emerge the winner of the keenly contested election. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ladi Adebutu, polled 262,383 votes to come second, thus trailing the winner with 13,915 votes.

Biyi Otegbeye of the ADC polled 94, 754 votes to come third.

In a related development, the vice president was visited in his office by Governor Inuwa Yahaya who also won his reelection bid.

Yahaya who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election scored 342,821 to defeat his close contender, Mohammed Jibrin Barde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 233,131.

Ahmed Mailantarki of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with votes 19,861 while Keftin Amuga of the Labour Party (LP) scored 1,753.

The two governors who recently visited Prof. Osinbajo expressed their gratitude to the Vice President for his unwavering support for them and the party.

Prof. Osinbajo voted in Ikenne, Ogun state during the presidential and governorship elections delivering his State on both occasions for APC.

It would be recalled that the vice president in February inaugurated the APC Legal Compliance Committee for over 1400 state and national elections.

During the inauguration at the Presidential Villa, he urged members of his party to be proactive, noting that, he is confident they are up to the task.

Meanwhile, as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's tenure expires, their asset declaration exercise will soon commence alongside all 44 ministers and outgoing governors before Monday, May 29, transition into a new government.

This development was confirmed by Mustapha Musa, the special adviser to the chairman of the code of conduct bureau (CCB) on general duties.

Musa confirmed that all arrangements for issuing the asset declaration forms to the outgoing public office holders and their successors had been prepared.

