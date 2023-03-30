Reactions have continued to trail the DSS's recent disclosure regarding the plot for an interim national government in Nigeria

Femi Fani-Kayode while reacting to the secret police warning towards misguided politicians, called for the arrest of PDP's Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi

In a tweet posted on his Twitter page on Thursday, March 29,

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has called for the arrest of the People Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer for the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The former minister of aviation on Thursday, March 29, urged the Department of State Services (DSS), to arrest Atiku and his counterpart, Obi over an alleged call for an interim government instead of handing over power to the democratically elected president on May 29th, Vanguard reported

Fani-Kayode asked the DSS to arrest Atiku, Peter Obi and others over an interim government plot in the country.

Source: Facebook

Fani-Kayode calls for Atiku, Obi's arrest

Fani-Kayode made this plea through a statement shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, titled: “Arrest the Rebels and Treasonable Subversives!”.

While noting if such a move is not carried out, the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is threatened.

FFK as he is fondly called, tweeted:

"Now the signs are obvious and ominous and it is clear that there is something evil afoot.

"It is heartwarming and encouraging that the DSS, as alive to their duties as ever, finally issued a statement yesterday in which they vindicated us."

