Supporters of Peter Obi in the United States will be holding a protest at the legendary Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. near the White House.

The United States government approved the protest and will give passage to only 100 agitators.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress (APC) said no amount of protest or propaganda would stop the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

US, Washington DC - The All Progressive Congress (APC) in the United States has condemned the planned protest by the Labour Party at the White House.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the United States granted the permit for the supporters of LP presidential candidate Peter Obi to stage a protest at the park close to the White House on Monday, April 3.

Nigerians in the diaspora will gather at the iconic Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. near the White House. Photo: The White House, Labour Party - LP Nigeria

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the United States authorities would allow only a hundred protesters at Lafayette Park in Washington D.C. for just four hours.

A statement by the organiser of the protest, Frank Ekechukwu, said:

“We in the diaspora are demonstrating to call the attention of the US government and Biden administration to not recognise the projected winner.”

Reacting to this development, the chairman of the APC chapter in the United States, Prof. Tai Balofin, said:

“We wish to inform the public that a group of the Nigerian 2023 Presidential election losers are currently protesting at the park in front of the White House. It is important to note that the US government is not involved or in support of the protest, as anybody can get approval for a peaceful protest.

“It is our belief that the Nigerian presidential election was free and fair, and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu won the election. The majority of Nigerian voters gave him their mandate, and no propaganda, manipulation or tissue of lies can stop his inauguration."

