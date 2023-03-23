Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has argued that swearing in the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be unconstitutional

The Labour Party's vice presidential candidate claimed that Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements to be declared president-elect

Baba-Ahmed, therefore, urged President Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, not to go ahead with Tinubu’s inauguration

FCT, Abuja - Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has claimed that it will be unconstitutional for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be sworn in on May 29.

Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election by polling over eight million votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Baba-Ahmed's principal, Peter Obi, came third in the poll.

However, speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 22, the LP vice presidential candidate alleged that Tinubu failed to satisfy the requirements of Section 134 (2)(a) and (b) of the constitution for election to the office of the President.

What does Section 134 of Nigeria's constitution say?

The provisions of the section of the constitution cited by Baba-Ahmed indicate that the rightful winner is one who “has the highest number of votes cast at the election” and “has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja”.

The LP vice presidential candidate claimed Tinubu did not meet the requirements, according to his own interpretation of the provisions.

Do not swear Tinubu in, Baba-Ahmed tells Buhari, CJN

Speaking further, Baba-Ahmed urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, not to go ahead with Tinubu’s inauguration, arguing that it would be unconstitutional to do so.

“Mr President, do not hold that inauguration. CJN, Your Lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality,” he said.

He accused the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of putting Nigerians' lives in danger by declaring Tinubu the winner and issuing the certificate of return.

2023 presidential election: Peter Obi files petition

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, has formally submitted a petition to the Presidential Election Tribunal challenging the process leading to the outcome of the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

This was on Tuesday, March 21, by the chief spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko.

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter OBI has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started," Tanko said.

