Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the last presidential election, has addressed Nigerians on the conduct and results of the poll.

After observing a minute silence for those victims of violence across the country during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election, made it clear that this is the first time he will address the media either directly or indirectly after taking part in the voting exercise in Anambra.

Obi expressed gratitude to all Nigerians and especially Obidients who came out en masse to exercise their franchise by voting.

Insisting that a new Nigeria is possible and that he will work for it, Obi argued that he won the election and that he will prove it.

The former Anambra governor during a press briefing aired by Arise News on Thursday, March 2, claimed that the 2023 presidential election is a clear deviation from what Nigerians were promised, adding that the electorate has again been robbed by supposed leaders.

He said whoever bears the name excellency will have to ensure that the process by which he enters office is excellent.

His words:

"If you must be referred to as Your Excellency, then the process through which you arrived in office must be excellent."

According to him, this election will go down as one of the most controversial in the history of Nigeria's politics.

However, speaking to his supporters and other Nigerians who voted for him to remain calm, urging them that this is not the end but the beginning.

Obi acknowledged that he will remain in Nigeria until the battle is fought and his victory is proven.

Watch Obi's full speech in the video below:

