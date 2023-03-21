FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has filed his petition to challenge the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25 February election.

Obi, who came third in the election, filed his petition to challenge the outcome of the poll at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Monday evening, March 20.

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi filed his petition to challenge Bola Tinubu's victory in the 25 February election. Photo credits: @OfficialABAT, @PeterObi



Below are the five prayers the LP flagbearer is seeking in court:

1. Disqualify Tinubu and Shettima

Obi urged the court to declare Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, unqualified to contest the 25 presidential election.

He also urged the court to declare that Tinubu did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast in the election.

Lastly, Obi asked the court to declare that he (Obi) satisfied the constitutional requirements to be declared the winner of the 25 February 2023 presidential election after the deduction of the alleged illegal votes from Tinubu’s scores.

2. Invalidate Tinubu's victory due to lack of 25% votes in Abuja

In the second prayer, the former governor of Anambra state urged the court to invalidate Tinubu’s victory.

He based his request on Tinubu's failure to win one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

3. Cancel the election and order INEC to conduct fresh one

In his third prayer, which he put forward as an alternative prayer, Obi urged the court to cancel the election.

He also asked the court to order INEC to conduct a fresh one after the cancellation.

4. Declare me president-elect

In the fourth prayer which he also put forward as an alternative prayer, Obi claimed that he won the election and asked the court to declare him the winner.

The LP presidential candidate claimed that he secured the majority of the lawful votes cast during the 25 February election and asked the court to declare him the president-elect and order the INEC to issue him a certificate of return.

He urged the court to void the certificate of return “wrongly” issued to Tinubu.

5. Nullify the election

In his fifth prayer, another alternative prayer, Obi asked the court to nullify the election and order a fresh poll to be conducted.

The ground for this request is that the election was conducted without compliance with the electoral law.

Declare Abia, Enugu results immediately, Peter Obi urges INEC

In another report, Obi frowned at what he described as the continuous delay in releasing the governorship results of Abia and Enugu states.

In a statement issued and signed on Tuesday, March 21, Obi charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the results immediately.

Legit.ng reported earlier that INEC suspended the collation of results in Abia over violence and the invasion of one of its offices in the state.

Source: Legit.ng