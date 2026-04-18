JAMB has released the first batch of 2026 UTME results and directed candidates to check their scores via SMS before portal access is enabled

The board said printing of official result slips would begin later, by which time candidates would be required to pay a fee through its portal

It warned against the manipulation of result messages, describing such actions as a criminal offence under existing regulations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the first batch of results for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, with candidates currently limited to checking their scores through SMS.

The board said the option to print official result slips is not yet available and noted that this feature will be activated later.

JAMB has released the first batch of 2026 UTME results. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

Candidates who sat for the examination on Thursday, April 16, have been advised to use the approved SMS channels to access their results for now.

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed the development and issued a warning against attempts to alter official score messages.

“Candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence,” he said.

How candidates can check their 2026 UTME results

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request.

By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019, candidates will receive their scores via text message.

The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Printing of 2026 UMTE result slips delayed

JAMB explained that the official result slip, which contains a candidate’s photograph and detailed breakdown of scores, will be accessible once the portal is updated.

Candidates will be able to log in using their registered email and password to download the document.

The process will attract a fee, after which candidates can print copies for use during admission screening. The board advised applicants to keep multiple copies, as they are often required by institutions.

Candidates can begin checking their UTME results as JAMB outlines the process. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

Candidates have also been urged to use only official JAMB websites when accessing their results or making payments. This is to prevent falling victim to fraud or misinformation during the admission process.

The 2026 UTME began on April 16 and is expected to run until April 22 at centres across the country, with thousands of candidates participating daily.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng