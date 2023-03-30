After losing to the APC in the 2023 presidential election, the PDP appears to be considering forming an alliance with the Labour Party

A PDP chieftain, Osita Chidoka, said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the party should deepen its engagement with the LP

Chidoka who is a former minister of aviation, however, did not disclose the details of the engagement

FCT, Abuja - Osita Chidoka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has mulled deepening engagement with the Labour Party (LP).

Atiku came second in the February 25 elections while the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, who defected from the PDP, came third.

PDP chieftain Osita Chidoka meets the LP's Peter Obi following a directive from the former VP Atiku Abubakar. Photo credits: Osita Chidoka, Atiku Abubakar

Also, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who came fourth in the poll, defected from the PDP.

Some political analysts believe the PDP would have won the election if it had stopped Obi and Kwankwaso from joining other parties to contest.

Atiku asked that we deepen engagement with Labour Party - Osita Chidoka

Following the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll, Chidoka on Wednesday, March 29, said Atiku asked that the PDP deepen engagements with the LP.

"At 8 am today I met with Atiku Abubakar and he asked that we deepen our engagement with LP," he said.

The former minister of aviation added that he also met the LP flagbearer at his office on Wednesday evening.

"At 6pm I met with my brother Peter Obi at his campaign office where he has been since 8am and still plan to be till 10pm

"Interesting how the erstwhile candidates are out and about pursuing their goals towards a better Nigeria," he posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Though Chidoka did not disclose the details of the engagement, Legit.ng notes that both PDP and LP are challenging the outcome of the February 25 election at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

2023 Presidency: Atiku speaks on withdrawing his petition against Bola Tinubu's victory

In another report, Atiku denied withdrawing his petition challenging the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 elections.

The former vice president made this known in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, March 25.

He said a fake press statement has been released, claiming he has accepted the outcome of the 2023 presidential election which he described as "widely rigged".

