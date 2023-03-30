The governor of Rivers state has made a strong revelation about the PDP’s leadership style of spending

Wike disclosed that the leadership of the party blew away N12.5 billion party funds in just two months

The Rivers governor however noted that he is solidly behind the party's new leadership, adding that the PDP would return back into the nation's political arena, soon

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Wednesday, March 29, slammed a fresh accusation against the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

Wike accused the PDP’s leadership of squandering N12.5 billion party funds in two months.

Wike speaks on N12.5bn PDP spent in just two months. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Facebook

Wike sheds more light no party spent N12.5bn

The governor raised the allegation at the inauguration of internal roads in Rumuigbo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Vanguard reported.

He stressed that PDP would regain its force of dominance with the new leadership.

“I believe we should have strong leadership. I can’t support people whose interest is only to amass money," the governor alleged.

Wike acks new PDP chairman

That is why we believe PDP will be strengthened with the new leadership.

“I owe no apology to anybody. I said it before, this is the final fight we will fight and we are going to win this fight,” Wike added.

