The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a fresh dimension following the suspension of its national chairman

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party who was recently suspended, has said that he will seek legal redress for his predicament

According to Ayu, the party has taken actions which it deems fit, but it does not stop him from going to court on the matter

The embattled former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has taken legal action against his suspension by the party.

The Punch reports that Ayu is set to challenge his party's decision to replace him as national chairman through the Benue State High Court, Makurdi.

Simon Imobo-Tswam, the special assistant on communication to Ayu confirmed that his principal is not taking his suspension.

Imobo-tswam said Ayu would challenge his suspension before a competent court of jurisdiction.

He added that the opposition party has already done what it deems fit as regards the matter and other actions will be carried out in a civil manner.

He said:

"PDP has said everything concerning the issue. So, there is no need to say more.”

