FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has replaced its suspended national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu with Umar Damagum as the interim chairman.

As reported by The Nation, Damagum before his interim appointment was the deputy national chairman (North).

This move by the PDP would help restrain Ayu from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, Senator Ayu has stepped aside following a ruling by the High Court in Benue state.

On Monday, March 27, the court gave the order for Senator Ayu to step aside in a suit filed by his Igyorov Council Ward in Gboko local government area, Benue State.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Senator Ayu was suspended by his ward because he engaged in anti-party activities during the election period. He was also alleged of not paying his membership dues at the ward level.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing at the PDP national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, the interim national chairman says he is still studying the court's ruling before he can make an official statement regarding his appointment.

"...when I am fully briefed, I will call you again and have a session. A question and answer session. I'm sure you people are eager to ask so many questions.

"Now, I might not be in the rightful position to say much...there is already a court order. I don't know what the order means, I have to study it first."

Source: Legit.ng