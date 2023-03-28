Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is celebrating the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

During the commissioning of the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1, Degema Local Government Area, the pragmatic governor shamed Senator Ayu

He stated that Senator Ayu was an evil plotter who engaged in anti-party activities in the build-up to the general elections

Rivers, Degema - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has hit out at Senator Iyorchia Ayu following his suspension as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Tuesday, March 28, Senator Ayu stepped aside as the national chairman of the PDP following a high court order in Benue state after he was suspended by his ward executives in Gboko local government area.

Governor Wike and Senator Ayu have been in a heated feud since the aftermath of the PDP national convention in 2022. Photo: PDP and Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The PDP national working committee (NWC) immediately followed up with Ayu's replacement, bringing in Ambassador Umar Damagum as the party's interim chairman, pending when all legal proceedings are over.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike, alongside his G-5 cohorts compromised of Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue state), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), has been in a heated feud with the embattled Senator Ayu.

Governor Wike and his integrity group had asked Senator Ayu to step down due to some regional imbalance in the party where the party chairman hails from the same region as the party's flagbearer.

The G-5 demanded that Ayu step down for equity and fairness, but he declined and went into the election, breaching his agreement that he would step down if the party's flagbearer emerged from his region.

What Gov Wike said about Ayu's removal as PDP chair

In celebration of Ayu's removal as chairman, Governor Wike, during the commissioning of the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1, Degema Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, said:

“You see how God works? All those people who were plotting evil against us, they are now the ones suffering it.

“You see how I peppered them now? Are they not the ones suffering it now? Ayu said nobody can suspend him, but today he has packed up from the office.”

Gov Wike’s ‘No Love Lost’ for Ayu Deepens, Exposes PDP’s Top Secret

Governor Nyesom Wike recently expressed his dislike for the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He stated that Senator Ayu had no electoral value to the PDP and was useless like his cohort during the general election.

However, the Rivers state governor reiterated his loyalty to the party, stating that he would not leave.

PDP Crisis: Defeated Senator Says Ayu is 'Evil' That Befell PDP, Gives Reason

Meanwhile, the former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, to vacate his seat following a court order.

Nnamani, who is a current senator, defeated by the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 national assembly election, described Ayu as an evil that befell the PDP.

According to the expelled PDP chieftain, the reign of Ayu had brought misfortunes to the party following its poor outing in the last general election.

Source: Legit.ng