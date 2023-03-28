Former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, to vacate his seat following a court order

Nnamani, who is a current senator, defeated by the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 national assembly election, described Ayu as an evil that befell the PDP

According to the expelled PDP chieftain, the reign of Ayu had brought misfortunes on the party following its poor outing in the last general election

FCT, Abuja - Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state, has told Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to vacate his seat.

According to The Nation, Nnamani is asking the Benue-born politician to step aside, citing a mitigated deception and abysmal performance of the PDP chairman.

Nnamani reacts as court sack Ayu as PDP national chairman

Nnamani disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28.

The serving senator, who was defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 national assembly election, said Ayu's emergence had brought misfortunes upon the opposition over his alleged greed, wickedness and ineptitude.

He said the former lawmaker is a "mitigated disaster" for the party. According to him:

"His leadership is an evil that befell the PDP. The only option left is to show him the exit door."

The senator maintained that it was wrong for Ayu to rely on section 57(7) of the PDP constitution before he could be suspended because he had, over time relied on the same section to sack prominent stakeholders of the PDP, including him.

On Friday, February 10, the PDP expelled Nnamani over alleged anti-party activities. He had earlier been suspended by the Ayu-led leadership of the PDP.

Despite court order, suspended PDP Chairman, Ayu, storms office

Legit.ng earlier reported that the embattled PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, has been seen at the party's secretariat following a court order that restrained him from parading himself as the party leader.

Ayu was reported to have resumed work at the party's secretariat on Tuesday alongside his aides for his normal routine.

The estranged PDP national chairman was suspended by his ward exco in his Igyorov Ward in the Gboko local government area of Benue state.

Source: Legit.ng