Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) from Igyorev Ward in Ipav, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, are currently at the National Secretariat, Abuja, where they are addressing a press conference.

Among the stakeholders are members of the Igyorev ward of the PDP where the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu hails from, Vanguard reported.

Recall, a faction of the ward executive had announced the suspension of Ayu’s membership of the party.

PDP Crisis: Ayu is 'Evil' that befell PDP, defeated senator says, gives reason

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu state, has told Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to vacate his seat.

Nnamani is asking the Benue-born politician to step aside, citing a mitigated deception and abysmal performance of the PDP chairman.

Nnamani disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28.

The serving senator, who was defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 national assembly election, said Ayu's emergence had brought misfortunes upon the opposition over his alleged greed, wickedness and ineptitude.

Source: Legit.ng