The March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election turned out to be historic in Nigeria's political parlance

Following the declaration of the winners of the governorship poll, the ruling APC lost some states, the leading opposition PDP gained little strength, while the emerging Labour Party could record a victory

However, despite the intrigues of the election, some states recorded a lowers number of voters and the 5 least states have been compiled

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the winners of the March 18 governorship election in 26 states while declaring Adamawa and Kebbi results as inconclusive.

However, some candidates declared the winners of the governorship polls in their states with the lowest number of votes. These are due to the low turnout of voters in their states.

Names of Governors-elect with low winning votes Photo Credit: Ogbu Kefas

Source: Twitter

The top 5 of these are listed below:

Peter Mbah, Enugu

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Enugu was declared the winner after polling 160,895 votes to defeat his Labour Party counterpart and closest rival, Chijioke Edeoga, who scored 157,552 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The difference between the winner's votes and the first runner-up was 3,343. From the statistics, the state recorded the lowest voter turnout in the poll.

Alex Otti, Abia

INEC declared Alex Otti, the candidate of the Labour Party in the governorship election in Abi state, as the winner of the poll, after garnering 175,466 votes.

Otti defeated the candidate of the PDP, Okechukwu Ahiwe, who scored 88,526 votes in the election. Abia is second to the last state with a low turnout of voters.

Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi

Ebonyi state is one of the top states with low voter turnout, where the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Nwifuru, was declared the winner with 199,131 votes.

Nwifuru defeated the candidates of the PDP and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the keenly contested governorship election.

Agbu Kefas (Rtd), Taraba

Another state on the list is Taraba state, where Agbus Kefas of the PDP scored 257,926 to defeat Muhammad Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who scored 202,277 votes.

Coming third position in the race is Emmanuel Bwacha, the APC candidate who garnered 142,502 votes.

Bassey Otu, Cross River

Bassey Otu, the candidate of the APC in the March 18 governorship election in Cross River, was declared winner of the poll after scoring 258,619 votes ahead of his PDP counterpart, Sandy Onor, who garnered 179,636 votes.

Cross River is one of the oil-producing states in Nigeria but recorded low voter turnout in the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election.

"We will make our decision known”: PDP reacts to court order removing Ayu

Legit.ng in another development, reported that PDP has reacted to the court order stopping its national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, from parading as the party leader.

Debo Ologuagba, the spokesperson of the party, disclosed that the party would obey the ruling as soon as it received its copy of the court order.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the PDP PCC, Charles Aniagwu, blames Governor Wike of Rivers state for the crisis rocking the party in Benue.

Source: Legit.ng