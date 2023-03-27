INEC has budged over N3 billion to defend the result of the presidential and national assembly election at the presidential election petition court

Recall that the PDP and Labour Party and their candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are leading actors challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the poll

The over N3bn also included the budget to different other election petitions from governorship, national and state house of assembly

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election might meet a tough defence from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in court.

This is due to the fact that the electoral body has also set aside over N3bn to defend the outcome of presidential, the national assembly, governorship and state house of assembly elections in court, The Punch reported.

INEC votes N3bn to fight electoral cases Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Why INEC budget money to fight Atiku, Peter Obi, others in court

The over N3bn INEC has voted was meant to defend different petitions challenging the outcomes of the presidential and state assembly election across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Presently, more than 100 election petitions have been filed by candidates displeased with the outcome of the poll and their parties throughout the country.

Aside from Atiku and Obi, other presidential candidates currently challenging the outcome of the poll included Solomon Okangbuan of the Action Alliance (AA) and Chichi Ojei of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), asking the court to nullify the presidential election result.

Latest about 2023 election, INEC, PDP, APC, Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu

On Wednesday, March 1, INEC declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

So far, no less than 5 presidential candidates have filed petitions against the announcement and asking the court to nullify the election,

Similarly, petitions from national assembly candidates have been received by election petition tribunals in over 12 states in the just concluded election.

2023 Election: Atiku, Obi, 2 others challenge Tinubu's victory in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the victory of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect in the 2023 presidential election is being challenged by opposition parties.

No less than four presidential candidates are challenging the outcome of the poll over irregularities and lack of compliance with INEC guidelines.

Top of the list of challengers is Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng