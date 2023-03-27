The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that all outstanding elections will be held on April 15, 2023.

The electoral umpire disclosed this on its verified Twitter page on Monday, March 27, adding that a press statement would soon be followed.

According to the commission's tweet, the decision was reached at the just concluded meetings of the stakeholders of the electoral body.

The tweet reads:

"Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023."

There are some states where governorship and state house of assembly election results are yet to be announced due to controversies that emanated from the March 18 conducts.

Currently, INEC has declared the governorship election results in Adamawa and Kebbi states as inconclusive, while some state house of assembly election results is yet to be declared.

INEC will also be conducting a fresh election in the Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency of Kano State, the constituency of Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives.

Doguwa was earlier announced as the winner of the federal constituency election, but the commission upturned the election following a review of the poll, adding that the returning officer announced Doguwa as the winner under duress.

See the tweet here:

