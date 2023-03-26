The real reason why the ruling All Progressives Congress lost the governorship election in Plateau state has been revealed

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst in a chat with Legit.ng revealed the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong, lost the state to the leadership of the opposition PDP in the March 18 polls because the yearnings of the people were not met by the APC in Plateau

Meanwhile, INEC on Monday, March 21, declared the governorship candidate of the PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Plateau State, having won the majority of the votes cast across the 17 LGAs of the State

A Nigerian lawyer and political analyst have revealed what went down in the March 18 governorship and legislative election in Plateau state.

Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who doubles as the NBA secretary, Bukuru branch in Plateau state, in a chat with Legit.ng shed more light on the voting pattern of the people of Plateau state in the just concluded governorship polls.

PDP candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang defeated Nentawe Yilwatda of the APC, to emerge as Plateau state governor-elect. Photo credit: Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Nentawe Yilwatda

Source: Facebook

Barrister Rotimi in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 26, said,

"Elections are generally conducted to determine the choice of leadership and governance in a geographical location. At least, this is one of the tenets of Democracy. Plateau state is not an exception as one of the 36 states in NIgeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"On the 18th through to 19th March, 2023; Gubernatorial election held in the across the 17 local government of the state. The battle was essentially amongst the Ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) ably represented by Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represented by Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and to some extent; Dr. Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party.

"For me, the election was largely successful and fair. The freeness though not holistic but may be questionable as there were reports of electoral infractions especially in Local Governments such as Jos North and Kanke LGAs. Voting also started quite late in some areas and in other areas; voting never took place as well. However, and in line with general observations and reports; the election could be rated over and above that of Lagos. Naturally, the Plateau people are very peaceful in nature."

Nentawe Yilwatda of the ruling All Progressives Congress was Governor Simon Lalong's preferred successor. Photo credit: Simon Lalong, Nentawe Yilwatda

Source: Facebook

Real reason why APC lost election to PDP in Plateau state, Analyst speaks

Speaking further, he revealed why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the legal luminary, the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong has failed to deliver to the people of the state hence the APC candidate, his preferred successor, Nentawe Yilwatda, was not favoured by the people during the polls.

He noted that although the election was a free, fair and credible poll but the will of the people prevailed and Caleb Mutfwang emerged as the Plateau state governor-elect, Leadership confirmed.

Barrister Rotimi opined thus:

"Some of us saw it coming. Leadership is about service amongst other things. The incumbent Governor of the APC has been described as not having met the yearnings of the plateau people. To some, he is clueless and other regards him as an “accidental governor “. One can almost not point to any meaningful project undertaken by the current administration.

"Even the salaries of workers in government house have remained perpetually unpaid by the administration. Most, if not all the infrastructure in the state were built under the administration of the former Governor, Jang Jonah David of the PDP.

"Instances abound when the Plateau people were massacred by the so-called unknown gunmen and the response of the state government under the current administration will be that of a passive onlooker. The state currently is in a mess of indebtedness. Sadly, nothing justifies the debt. Social and economic development is zero. Security is zero.

"The current administration to my mind has no scorecard in any area of governance. This perhaps explains why the Governor monumentally failed his senatorial election in his country home. Truth is, people are tired and extremely regret ever voting the current administration to power and this revolution is deeply expressed in the just concluded governorship election in the state where the Plateau people massively voted the PDP. Why? Because the PDP as a party has been tried and trusted. Under the leadership of the party giant strides were attained and achieved, unlike the APC in the state.

"Even the leadership of the APC in Plateau state is dominated by greedy politicians and party men from top to bottom. I am a legal practitioner so I know their modus operandi. The greed-induced failure of the party leadership to harmonize the dissenting party members also contributed to their woes. You can imagine monies meant for the party been diverted for personal use!.

Analyst advises APC candidate who lost the Plateau guber poll, Nentawe Yilwatda

The lawyer who noted that the APC candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda contested in the wrong party, urged him to give a shot at the state's top job next time but added Lalong wasted eight solid years of the people's resources in the state and time.

"The person of Dr. Nentawe is outstanding. He’s generally adjudged as a good man with good heart. I have met him on different occasions and I could tell that he’s a man of deep humility. It is just unfortunate that he came on board under the wrong party and his principal practically wasted 8 years running the state aground. Therefore the votes against APC were actually against his principal not necessarily him and he can always take a shot at the highest office in the state another time.

"When a Governor has served his people well, installing his favorite to take after him is not that difficult. People are not blind. They sure can see and judge your performance. Bad leadership is always adjudged on Election Day.

"One can only hope that the PDP candidate voted overwhelmingly will not abuse the confidence and trust reposed in him by the good people of Plateau."

I'll give everyone a sense of belonging in Kaduna, says Uba Sani

In another report, the Kaduna state governor-elect, Uba Sani, has assured residents that he will not govern the state along ethnic or religious lines but would give everyone a sense of belonging.

Uba stated this in his acceptance speech, adding that he would consolidate the achievements of the outgoing governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

He also thanked Governor El-Rufai and his team for their effort since 2015 to build the foundation for a new Kaduna state.

Source: Legit.ng